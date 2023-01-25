The absurdist sci-fi multiverse film, which first released in UK cinemas in May 2022, and has now garnered a whopping 10 BAFTA nominations and 11 Oscar nominations, becoming the most nominated film at the latter awards this year. It is also in the Best Picture category, meaning it is truly one to watch.

Coming off the back of both the BAFTA and Oscar nominations being announced for 2023, it's clear that one of the big winners at this stage is Everything Everywhere All at Once .

As we head towards the ceremonies, fans will likely be scrambling to get their re-watches in, or to make sure they've seen all the films at least once. But how can you tick off this big contender and watch it here in the UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once available to stream in the UK?

Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Allyson Riggs

Yes, it is. You can stream Everything Everywhere All at Once right now on Amazon Prime Video, at no additional cost for Prime members.

This means you can remind yourself of the film, or catch it for the first time, ahead of the awards ceremonies over the next couple of months.

Where else can you watch Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. A24

As expected, the film isn't just available on Prime Video.

It's also available in DVD and Blu-Ray formats, while viewers looking to pay a one-off fee to watch the film online can find it at all usual outlets, including Prime Video without a subscription, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

What is Everything Everywhere All at Once about?

Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Allyson Riggs

The official synopsis for Everything Everywhere All at Once says: "Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese-American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes."

However, we appreciate this is pretty vague.

The film sees Yeoh's character Evelyn recruited on a mission to save the multiverse, and realising that she is able to connect with her alternate selves from different realities. Utilising their abilities and skills, she takes on an existential threat while also struggling to keep her family and business together.

Everything Everywhere All at Once trailer

You can watch the trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once right here, now.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream now on Prime Video. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023 and the Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

