The Oscar-nominated film was adapted from a 2018 novel of the same name by Canadian writer Miriam Toews – who was herself raised in a Mennonite colony in Manitoba – and it was based on real events which occurred in Bolivia some years earlier.

Women Talking, a drama directed by Sarah Polley about Mennonite women who come together to decide on the next course of action after their religious colony is devastated by sexual violence, has landed in UK cinemas.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's release, director Sarah Polley said that when she first read Toews's novel she "became captivated by the idea of this as a film and the idea of, could you get the best actors in the world in a room together and have this magnificent conversation that Miriam had crafted?"

With a starry cast that includes the likes of Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara, Women Talking is a powerful story that is really, really worth seeing.

So, can you stream the movie? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Women Talking.

Is Women Talking available for streaming?

Rooney Mara as Ona, Claire Foy as Salome, Judith Ivey as Agata, Sheila McCarthy as Greta, Michelle McLeod as Mejal and Jessie Buckley as Mariche in Women Talking. Universal

Unfortunately, a streaming release hasn't been confirmed for the film at the time of writing.

However, Orion Pictures is listed as one of the film’s production companies.

Given that Orion Pictures is owned by Amazon, when the movie does become available to stream, it will likely land on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Women Talking

Women Talking landed in UK cinemas on 10th February 2023. It landed in US cinemas on 23rd December 2022, so the only place to watch it for now is at the cinema.

The movie initially premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on 2nd September 2022, before going on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on 13th September, the New York Film Festival on 10th October, and the American Film Institute Festival on 5th November, 2022.

Women Talking cast

The cast of Women Talking features a number of famous faces, including Judith Ivey as as the matriarch of the Friesen family, Agata Friesen.

Meanwhile, Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) stars as Agata’s elder daughter, Ona Friesen, while Claire Foy (The Crown) appears as the younger daughter of Agata, Salome Friesen.

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter, Men) also stars in Women Talking as the elder daughter of the Loewen family, Mariche Loewen, while Frances McDormand (Fargo, Almost Famous) plays Scarface Janz, a ringleader in the community.

Ben Whishaw (Cloud Atlas) portrays a teacher of the mennonite community, August Epp. The book Women Talking upon which the film is based is narrated from his perspective as he is asked to record the women’s meetings since none of them know how to read or write.

Women Talking trailer

