The film centers on a group of women living in an isolated religious group, following them as they discuss the correct way to respond after the horrifying revelation that the men in their colony have been drugging and raping them for several years.

Of the 10 films up for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards , Sarah Polley's Women Talking is perhaps the one to have remained the most under the radar.

With a starry cast that includes the likes of Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara, it's an intelligent and nuanced look at a serious issue – and some viewers may be wondering if the film is based on a true story.

Is Women Talking based on a true story?

The answer is fairly complicated: while the film is not directly based on a true story, it is adapted from a novel of the same name that was inspired by real events.

That novel was written by Canadian writer Miriam Toews – who was herself raised in a Mennonite colony in Manitoba – and published in 2018, with the author describing it as "a reaction through fiction" to real-life events which had occurred in Bolivia some years earlier.

Between 2005 and 2009, the women living in the colony in the South American nation reported that they had regularly woken up to discover they had been raped in their sleep, with the men telling them this was the work of ghosts and demons as punishment for their sins.

The women brought charges against the men and eight of them were convicted in 2011, each receiving lengthy prison sentences.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's release, director Sarah Polley said that when she first read Toews's novel, "I became captivated by the idea of this as a film and the idea of, could you get the best actors in the world in a room together and have this magnificent conversation that Miriam had crafted?"

She also outlined her process when adapting the film for the screen, explaining: "Something I find really interesting to do with adaptation is after the first read of the book when you think you might want to make it into a film, to go away and write out for yourself what the film is. Just from memory.

"And what I find really interesting about that process is you often go back and realise many of the things that you've written in are not actually in the book, but it's the way you've mapped yourself onto the book, or the space between you and the book," she added.

"You kind of find from that what is sort of non-negotiable or what are the key images, and also where the adaptation lies."

