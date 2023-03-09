While the ceremony seems unlikely to top last year's in terms of pure drama, it certainly looks like being an exciting evening, with the results in many of the major categories still too close to call.

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars for the third time this weekend – and it's shaping up to be another memorable night in Hollywood.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big hitter when the nominations were announced back in January, scoring e11 nods in total, and is currently the frontrunner to pick up the coveted Best Picture gong on the night – but there is stiff competition from films such as The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front.

So how can UK cinephiles tune in to watch the various winners getting crowned? Read on for everything you need to know – and keep in mind that you might have to stay up a little past your usual bedtime.

When are the Oscars 2023?

The ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – which has hosted the awards every year since 2001 save for the stripped-down 2021 event – on Sunday 12th March 2023.

That's roughly two weeks earlier than it occurred last year, but still slightly later than in pre-pandemic days – when the ceremony was commonly held in February.

What time will the Oscars 2023 air?

The ceremony will begin at 8pm Eastern Time – which means 1am on Monday 13th March for those watching from the UK.

Although the exact length of the show can vary slightly from year to year, it normally lasts approximately three hours – meaning things should be all wrapped up by roughly 4am. So there'll still be time for a couple of hours of sleep before heading to work in the morning...

How to watch the Oscars 2023 in the UK

UK viewers can watch the ceremony by tuning into the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel – while there is also set to be a highlights reel on Sky Max after the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the full coverage can also be streamed via NOW with a NOW Sky Cinema Pass.

In the US, the Oscars air on ABC.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2023?

Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the host of the 95th Academy Awards back in November last year, making it the third time he has presented the glamorous event – and the first since 2018.

Ahead of hosting, Kimmel aired a trailer for the ceremony which saw him talked through the job by Top Gun: Maverick stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell – in character, no less.

"ABC has tasked us with finding a host who is unflappable and unslappable," Parnell says. You can watch the video in full below:

Between 2019 and 2021 the Oscars experimented with a hostless ceremony, but they reverted to their previous ways last year when the trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes took the reigns.

Who is presenting the awards at the Oscars 2023?

As ever, a star-studded lineup of Hollywood favourites has been assembled to hand out the individual awards.

That includes most of the winners of last year's acting awards – Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur – in addition to a host of big names such as Glenn Close, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, and Sigourney Weaver.

Other stars on presenting duties throughout the night will include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, John Cho, Jennifer Connelly, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, and Donnie Yen.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2023 red carpet show?

In the US, this year's red carpet show is set to be hosted by ABC news anchors Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson – who will bring all the latest updates as the stars arrive at the theatre ahead of the ceremony. The show will kick 0ff at 1:30pm Eastern Time – so 6:30pm in the UK – and will last for roughly three hours.

Meanwhile, between the red carpet and the main ceremony, ABC is also hosting a pre-show titled Countdown to the Oscars, with Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lilly Singh hosting from 6:30pm ET (11:30pm UK time).

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

