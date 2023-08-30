The franchise has had some notable ups and downs across its five films, with the first four all being directed by Steven Spielberg and the most recent being taken on by James Mangold - but Harrison Ford, of course, has remained as the centre-point of the entire franchise.

So, what's it to be - is The Last Crusade better than Raiders of the Lost Ark? Is Kingdom of the Crystal Skull really the worst in the franchise? And where does The Dial of Destiny fit into all this?

Read on for out full ranking of all five Indiana Jones movies.

5. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. David James/Paramount

Starring: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen, Ray Winstone, John Hurt, Jim Broadbent and Shia LaBeouf

Is Kingdom of the Crystal Skull really as bad as some of its detractors would have you believe? No, it's not. It's still a fun adventure, with a game Cate Blanchett proving a menacing villain, a welcome return from Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, and a joyful return from Harrison Ford.

It's just, definitively, the worst of the bunch.

The issues start right from the film's first frame, with a CGI gopher handily illuminating a major problem which reoccurs across the film. With the movie out in 2008, Spielberg clearly wanted to make the make the most of technological advances, but in doing so lost the gritty, tactile feeling that made Indy special in the first place.

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams and Ray Winstone's Mac prove frustrating additions to the cast of characters - and the less said about that ending reveal, the better. It's not the franchise killer that some would have you believe, but Kingdom of the Crystal Skull doesn't come close to recreating the magic from the original trilogy.

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. YouTube/Lucasfilm

Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook and Ethann Isidore

It was perhaps unreasonable to expect the fifth and final entry in the saga to live up to the sheer brilliance of the original trilogy, but James Mangold's effort is a fitting and hugely enjoyable conclusion to the series, giving Harrison Ford one more chance to put on the fedora and crack the whip.

The film is perhaps a little overlong – the middle sections feel especially baggy – and Mangold can't quite recapture the electric momentum of Spielberg's direction, but there are still some wonderful set-pieces including an opening railway scene and a thrilling chase during a ticker-tape parade.

As with the previous instalment, the film's final act very much divided fans and critics, but in our opinion it was an apt way to end the series. Throw in some returning favourites, great new characters – including Mads Mikkelsen in typically reliable form as a Nazi villain – and thoughtful musings on ageing, and this makes for a satisfying coda to the series.

3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom. Paramount

Starring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth and Philip Stone

The troubled middle child from the original Indy trilogy, there's always been something a little off with Temple of Doom. The film is far darker than the others, less neatly structured, and there have been numerous controversies around its cultural depictions ever since it debuted.

However, there's also a lot to like here. For one thing, Ford is fully committed to the role in a way which is far more assured than in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. There's also the presence of Ke Huy Quan's Short Round, a very welcome addition to the cast who has been sorely missed ever since.

There's a dark comedy present in the film's more gruesome scenes, too, and a number of the action sequences are some of the best the franchise has produced.

2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Paramount

Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody, John Rhys-Davies, Julian Glover, River Phoenix and Alex Hyde-White

The success of The Last Crusade is, of course, down to multiple factors - but none perhaps more crucial than the absolutely winning father-son dynamic between Harrison Ford's Indy and Sean Connery's Henry.

The pair's team-up produces some of the franchise's funniest and most heartfelt scenes, while also giving us a glimpse of a different side of Indy.

The film further succeeds by taking things back to basics, and lovingly recreating some of the magic from Raiders of the Lost Ark. It's based once again on the search for a mysterious, mythological artefact, the Nazis are back as the villains, and both Denholm Elliott and John Rhys-Davies return to give the series a greater sense of continuity.

It's an adventure film with a capital A, exceptionally well-paced and packed full of classic moments. And it's only just pipped to the post...

1. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark. Paramount/Lucasfilm

Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies and Denholm Elliott

Could it be anything else? The original, and still the best, Raiders of the Lost Ark blew the doors off the action-adventure genre when it was first released in 1981, and remains an exemplary model of how to craft such a story.

Ford is at his best here, perfectly cast as the roguish, stubborn yet loveable character. He's utterly charasmatic throughout and guides you through this pulpy world of villains and myth and adventure, which knows how to take itself seriously while still having fun with the material and boasting a winning sense of humour.

People have questioned the effect of Jones on the story, but at the end of the day, does it matter? No, because if you allow yourself to be swept up by the narrative then, as with any film, it's all about the journey rather than the destination. And by the time you reach the end of Raiders, you'll have been on one of the most narratively satisfying journeys cinema has ever produced.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now available on demand. Meanwhile, all four previous films in the franchise are available on Disney Plus.

