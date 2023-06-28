Ford's hands-on archaeologist is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays brand new character Helen Shaw, and some familiar faces from the previous four entries to the franchise too.

Harrison Ford is donning the fedora and the whip one last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , out in UK cinemas today (Wednesday 28th June).

Unfortunately, Ke Huy Quan's Short Round isn't among them.

The character first appeared in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, when Quan was only 12 years old, but he left a long-lasting impression in fans.

With Quan recently earning an Oscar for his performance in smash hit genre-bender Everything Everywhere All at Once, some fans had hoped he would reprise the role for Indy's swan song.

But, during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, director James Mangold revealed why it wasn't to be.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked whether he had considered revisiting the character, Mangold explained that it wasn't the case.

"I already had my two grown-ups in the movie, so I was kind of... it didn't occur to me," he said.

Even if it had, however, it sounds like it would've proved difficult, as Quan was filming at the time.

Read more:

"Certainly Ke was, I think, shooting Everything Everywhere All at Once while we were making this movie, so I kind of hadn't anything to kind of call out to me and go, 'This is who you should bring back,'" Mangold said.

He added that he was "thrilled when I saw that movie and saw [Quan] finding a voice in movies again as a grown-up actor - and in one obviously that was so profoundly successful, and talked to so many people."

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now showing in UK cinemas. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.