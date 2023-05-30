And one of the other most hotly-anticipated releases of the summer is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and earned a four-star review from RadioTimes.com .

There's a very exciting summer of blockbusters ahead of us – with Barbie , Oppenheimer , and the latest Mission: Impossible film among the highlights to look forward to for cinema fans.

The film will mark Harrison Ford's last appearance as the iconic archaeologist, so there's no better time to catch up with the superb original trilogy and the more divisive fourth instalment ahead of its release in June.

Luckily, it couldn't be easier to watch the films from the comfort of your own home – especially given they are set to imminently be added to Disney Plus.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Jones films.

Are the Indiana Jones films on Disney Plus?

Good news for Indy fans – all four previous films will be arriving on the streamer for the first time on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

This gives subscribers plenty of time to watch or rewatch the movies ahead of the new film's release on Wednesday 28th June.

Where else are the Indiana Jones films streaming?

If you don't have a Disney Plus subscription, then fear not – the films are also currently available on Sky Cinema and NOW, while there's always the option to rent or buy them on Amazon at the below links.

Meanwhile, the films can also be brought on physical media – including a special box set that costs £34.99 on DVD or £69.99 on Blu-Ray.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in cinemas on 28th June. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

