Extraction 2 ups the ante in terms of the high-octane action sequences – including a twenty-minute prison break oner – and also sees a couple of familiar faces join Chris Hemsworth in the cast, with Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba playing new roles.

More than three years after Extraction was released on Netflix at the height of the first Covid lockdown, a sequel has arrived on Netflix.

Although Elba's character has relatively limited screen time, he is key in terms of setting the plot in motion and also returns at the end of the film in rather intriguing circumstances after Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) has completed his mission.

But what does his appearance mean? Read on to have the Extraction 2 ending explained.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Extraction 2 ending explained: What happened with Idris Elba?

At the end of the film, although they have successfully rescued Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her children from the threat posed by villain Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani), Tyler Rake and his partner Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) are imprisoned – which to be honest isn't too surprising given their, ahem, rather law-breaking methods.

But their stay in prison doesn't look like it will be a long one, because Idris Elba's mysterious character makes a sudden appearance in their cell and offers Tyler an interesting opportunity to work for his boss.

More like this

Tyler still isn't sure exactly who Elba's character actually is, but he tells him that what matters most is "who he works for" – claiming that he is in the employ of a "gnarly motherf**ker" whom Rake will love.

Read more:

Unfortunately, we don't find out who this boss is, but it seems likely that any further sequels will find Tyler Rake working for this new person, most likely alongside Elba's character – whom producer Anthony Russo has also teased could receive his own spin-off.

"[It's] a classic example of a character who doesn't have a whole lot of screen time, but the screen time that he does have is fascinating and he commands the screen," Russo explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"And that's part of the reason why we turned to him... just thinking about as we move forward with the storytelling, bringing in new elements into the narrative universe, that is very exciting, and combustible and intriguing.

"So I just know when I watched him in this film, I feel like 'oh, geez, there's more fun to be had with him!"

Meanwhile, director Sam Hargrave added: "What we wanted when we came up with [Elba's] character, is someone who's going to set this plot in motion and then give Rake an opportunity for another adventure should the second movie be a success."

Extraction 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.