Brenda Blethyn returned once more in her iconic oversized raincoat and fisherman's hat to solve more mysteries across Northumberland - and in the season 12 finale, The Darkest Evening, DCI Vera Stanhope ( Brenda Blethyn ) came across an abandoned car with a baby inside.

It's been a glorious start to the year since Vera returned to our screens for further instalments of the beloved, long-running detective drama.

The tense, final episode was framed around a massive storm and with no mobile signal and blocked roads at every turn, Vera was forced to seek refuge somewhere she’d rather not be: Brockburn House, the Stanhope’s ancestral pile.

Vera doesn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from her estranged family as there’s a function in full swing, and her turning up with a baby isn’t ideal. But things start to look even worse and take a far more sinister turn when a body is found on the track leading to Brockburn House.

Although season 12 most certainly wrapped up with a bang, can fans expect any more seasons of Vera in the pipeline? Read on to find out everything we know so far about a potential Vera season 13.

Will there be a Vera season 13?

Brenda Blethyn as Vera in Vera season 12. ITV

Season 12 has just wrapped up and ITV has not confirmed if there's any plans for season 13 yet. However, we do know that leading actress Blethyn has potential mixed feelings about the prospect of more instalments.

The 76-year-old lead actress previously discussed that it may be time to call it a day on the north east crime drama. She explained that after wrapping up each season of the show, she always says: “I really don’t think I can do this anymore.”

Blethyn lives in Kent and so filming in the north east of England for long periods of time is difficult. She has before said: “Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022 it was the best part of 10 months.”

Even so, she has said “never say never” when asked if she would be returning for a 13th season. Here's to crossing all our fingers.

When could a potential Vera season 13 be released?

Usually, fans haven't had too long to wait between seasons of the detective drama, with season 12 following hot on the heels of season 11.

As there hasn't been any confirmed news of production or filming, we could be looking at more of a 2024 release date. If previous release dates are anything to go by, it could very well land in time for the new year.

Vera cast: Who could be back for season 13?

Brenda Blethyn as Vera Stanhope, Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy and Sarah Kameela Impey as Paula in Vera. ITV Studios for ITV

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Blethyn confirmed she won't be hanging up her trench coat just yet. She said: "I haven't got any plans to leave - at the moment, all the time I'm fit and able, I'll be visiting Vera."

She continued, talking about the people of the north east where they film: "I love it, I just love it - I love the people up there, too. There is a difference between the friendliness of the north and the south, I don't care what anybody says. That's the main compliment really, that the people of the north east like Vera."

So even though the jury's still out for now, we can only hope that Blethyn will return as our beloved titular character.

As for the rest of the cast, some of the regular faces that we'd expect to see return are as follows:

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope

Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy

Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart

Paul Kaye as Dr Malcolm Donahue

Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline 'Jac' Williams

Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards

What could happen in Vera season 13?

If there is a season 13, we'd expect it to follow the same format as previous seasons and continue as a crime procedural, with Vera investigating new cases each episode.

The series is based on the books by Ann Cleeves, so we can expect a potential season 13 to be based on cases from those stories.

Speaking previously to ITV about what viewers could expect from the 12th season, Blethyn revealed: “The six new films also include an adaptation of Ann’s previous book, The Darkest Evening, which marks the 50th episode of Vera.

"I feel rather proud of having reached the landmark of 50 episodes, now having filmed 51 in total. I think it’s wonderful. A great achievement for everyone involved.

"10 of those 51 films are based on the books by Ann Cleeves. She has created such well defined characters, allowing the other story writers to bring them to life on screen as well."

Cleeves is currently in the middle of writing the 11th book of the Vera Stanhope series, so there's no denying that there's a vast amount of source material for the ITV drama. We'll just have to wait and see.

Is there a trailer for Vera season 13?

There isn't, as season 13 is yet to be confirmed! But we do have the trailer for season 12, which can be viewed below.

Vera is available to watch on ITVX while seasons are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here. You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels here.

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

