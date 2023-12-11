Vera Christmas special release date, cast, news
Vera's back for Christmas.
Vera Stanhope (played by Brenda Blethyn) is back for another episode, which is set to air over Christmas.
The northern detective is called to Lindisfarne in The Rising Tide, where she finds a suspected suicide of a famous TV presenter.
But it isn't long before she works out a terrible murder has been committed, and with the tidal island the home of the crime, there are are a limited amount of suspects.
This is the first Christmas special that Vera's ever done, so read on to find out all about the festive episode.
Vera Christmas special release date
Vera's Christmas special will air on 26th December 2023 on ITV at 8pm.
The episode, called The Rising Tide, is two hours long.
Vera Christmas special cast
Brenda Blethyn is back as Vera Stanhope in the Christmas special, and as ever, she's joined by her usual team in the station.
Kenny Doughty returns as DS Aiden Healy, but it's bittersweet, as it's his final outing as the character.
Speaking about leaving the series, Doughty said: "I made the decision before we started filming series 12. That was initially going to be the four films screened at the start of 2023.
"But then halfway through filming they said, 'Can we do a Christmas special, as well?' So it was a long goodbye, with The Rising Tide being my last episode filmed in November and December 2022.
"There were lots of personal and professional reasons why I wanted to move on. I have loved doing Vera, 100 per cent. It has been a life-changing job for so many reasons. Including working with Brenda Blethyn and in the North East. I feel like an honorary Geordie!"
Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Ibinabo Jack stars as DC Jacquenline 'Jac' Williams and Jake Ashton-Nelson returns as PC Billington.
Sarah Kameela Impey joins Vera as pathologist Dr Paula Bennett - a fiery colleague of Vera who isn't afraid of standing up to the detective.
Guest stars for The Rising Tide are:
- Clare Holman plays Annie Laidlore
- Adrian Mills plays Rick Kelsall
- Suzette Llewellyn plays Louisa Hampton
- Brian Bovell plays Sam Hampton
- Orlessa Altass plays Yaz Kaur
- Phil Cornwell plays Philip Robson
- Adrian Rawlins plays Daniel Rede
- Kate Isitt plays Charlotte Thomas
- Felicity Dean plays Cecilia
- Natasha Patel plays Pamela
- Sara Powell plays Katherine Willmore
- Cora Kirk plays Eliza Willmore
- Martin Turner plays Gordon Stanwick
- Eric Richard plays Isaiah Thomas
- Phillippa Wilson plays Ellie Thomas
- Liz Crowther plays Judith Sinclair
- Sam Halfpenny plays Superintendent Watkins
- Peter Peverley plays Jacob
What is the Vera Christmas special about?
The Vera Christmas special is based on a best-selling book by Ann Cleeves, The Rising Tide.
Vera's festive plans are ruined when she gets a call to go to Lindisfarne to investigate a death among a group of lifelong friends.
Although it looks like a suicide at first, it becomes clear the famous presenter didn't take his own life - he was killed.
With the island only accessible when the tide is low, the list of suspects is short - so whodunnit?
