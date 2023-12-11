But it isn't long before she works out a terrible murder has been committed, and with the tidal island the home of the crime, there are are a limited amount of suspects.

This is the first Christmas special that Vera's ever done, so read on to find out all about the festive episode.

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn pose as Aiden and Vera on Lindisfarne.

Vera's Christmas special will air on 26th December 2023 on ITV at 8pm.

The episode, called The Rising Tide, is two hours long.

Vera Christmas special cast

The cast of Vera.

Brenda Blethyn is back as Vera Stanhope in the Christmas special, and as ever, she's joined by her usual team in the station.

Kenny Doughty returns as DS Aiden Healy, but it's bittersweet, as it's his final outing as the character.

Speaking about leaving the series, Doughty said: "I made the decision before we started filming series 12. That was initially going to be the four films screened at the start of 2023.

"But then halfway through filming they said, 'Can we do a Christmas special, as well?' So it was a long goodbye, with The Rising Tide being my last episode filmed in November and December 2022.

"There were lots of personal and professional reasons why I wanted to move on. I have loved doing Vera, 100 per cent. It has been a life-changing job for so many reasons. Including working with Brenda Blethyn and in the North East. I feel like an honorary Geordie!"

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Ibinabo Jack stars as DC Jacquenline 'Jac' Williams and Jake Ashton-Nelson returns as PC Billington.

Sarah Kameela Impey joins Vera as pathologist Dr Paula Bennett - a fiery colleague of Vera who isn't afraid of standing up to the detective.

Guest stars for The Rising Tide are:

Clare Holman plays Annie Laidlore

Adrian Mills plays Rick Kelsall

Suzette Llewellyn plays Louisa Hampton

Brian Bovell plays Sam Hampton

Orlessa Altass plays Yaz Kaur

Phil Cornwell plays Philip Robson

Adrian Rawlins plays Daniel Rede

Kate Isitt plays Charlotte Thomas

Felicity Dean plays Cecilia

Natasha Patel plays Pamela

Sara Powell plays Katherine Willmore

Cora Kirk plays Eliza Willmore

Martin Turner plays Gordon Stanwick

Eric Richard plays Isaiah Thomas

Phillippa Wilson plays Ellie Thomas

Liz Crowther plays Judith Sinclair

Sam Halfpenny plays Superintendent Watkins

Peter Peverley plays Jacob

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the Vera Christmas special about?

The Vera Christmas special is based on a best-selling book by Ann Cleeves, The Rising Tide.

Vera's festive plans are ruined when she gets a call to go to Lindisfarne to investigate a death among a group of lifelong friends.

Although it looks like a suicide at first, it becomes clear the famous presenter didn't take his own life - he was killed.

With the island only accessible when the tide is low, the list of suspects is short - so whodunnit?

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves' Vera novels here.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.