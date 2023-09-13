The Morning Show release schedule: When does each episode air?
The Morning Show has returned for season 3 and as ever, you can expect plenty of drama in the Apple TV+ series.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have reprised their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, co-hosts of popular US news programme The Morning Show, alongside a number of other returning faces and some new additions, also.
In the latest chapter, UBA faces a tech giant takeover, which casts doubt on the future of the network - and, crucially, the status of The Morning Show.
"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," reads the official logline.
Unlike Netflix, AppleTV+ favours weekly episode drops – and because we're super helpful, we've popped the release schedule below, just for you.
How many episodes are there in The Morning Show season 3?
There are 10 episodes in total.
The Morning Show season 3 release schedule: When does each episode air?
Brand new episodes of The Morning Show season 3 will air each week, with the series premiere treating fans to a double-bill.
Find the release dates for each episode below (subject to change):
- Episode 1 - The Kármán Line - Wednesday 13th September (out now)
- Episode 2 - Ghost in the Machine - Wednesday 13th September (out now)
- Episode 3 - White Noise - Wednesday 20th September
- Episode 4 - The Green Light - Wednesday 27th September
- Episode 5 - Love Island - Wednesday 4th October
- Episode 6 - The Stanford Student - Wednesday 11th October
- Episode 7 - Strict Scrutiny - Wednesday 18th October
- Episode 8 - DNF - Wednesday 25th October
- Episode 9 - Update Your Priors - Wednesday 1st November
- Episode 10 - The Overview Effect - Wednesday 8th November
The Morning Show season 3 trailer
Here's a taste of what you can expect in this season of The Morning Show:
