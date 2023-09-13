In the latest chapter, UBA faces a tech giant takeover, which casts doubt on the future of the network - and, crucially, the status of The Morning Show.

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," reads the official logline.

Unlike Netflix, AppleTV+ favours weekly episode drops – and because we're super helpful, we've popped the release schedule below, just for you.

How many episodes are there in The Morning Show season 3?

There are 10 episodes in total.

The Morning Show season 3 release schedule: When does each episode air?

Karen Pittman in The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Brand new episodes of The Morning Show season 3 will air each week, with the series premiere treating fans to a double-bill.

Find the release dates for each episode below (subject to change):

Episode 1 - The Kármán Line - Wednesday 13th September (out now)

Episode 2 - Ghost in the Machine - Wednesday 13th September (out now)

Episode 3 - White Noise - Wednesday 20th September

Episode 4 - The Green Light - Wednesday 27th September

Episode 5 - Love Island - Wednesday 4th October

Episode 6 - The Stanford Student - Wednesday 11th October

Episode 7 - Strict Scrutiny - Wednesday 18th October

Episode 8 - DNF - Wednesday 25th October

Episode 9 - Update Your Priors - Wednesday 1st November

Episode 10 - The Overview Effect - Wednesday 8th November

The Morning Show season 3 trailer

Here's a taste of what you can expect in this season of The Morning Show:

