The Morning Show cast: Meet the new and returning characters for season 3
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return, but who stars alongside them?
The Morning Show returns for season 3 and the cast is as exciting as it's ever been.
Alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who have reprised their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson respectively, plenty of other favourites are back, plus a raft of new faces who are guaranteed to shake-up proceedings.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Morning Show.
The Morning Show cast
- Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
- Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
- Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
- Greta Lee as Stella Bak
- Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black
- Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson
- Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores
- Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan
- Bel Powley as Claire Conway
- Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson
- Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi
- Tom Irwin as Fred Micklen
- Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener
- Hasan Minhaj as Eric
- Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards
- Tara Karsian as Gayle Burns
- Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini
- Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald
- Jon Hamm as Paul Marks
- Natalie Morales as Kate Danton
- Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter
- Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson
- Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell
Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy
Who is Alex Levy? Veteran co-host of The Morning Show who was extremely close to Mitch.
Where have I seen Jennifer Aniston before? As well as Friends, she's known for Murder Mystery, Horrible Bosses, Marley & Me, Cake, We're the Millers and Mother's Day.
Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson
Who is Bradley Jackson? A former field reporter who now co-hosts The Morning Show with Alex. Their relationship has had its fair share ofd ups and downs.
Where have I seen Reese Witherspoon before? Most people will know her from Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies, Cruel Intentions, Wild and Walk the Line.
Billy Crudup plays Cory Ellison
Who is Cory Ellison? A network executive at UBA. He isn't afraid to make enemies and shake things up if it means boosting The Morning Show's ratings.
Where have I seen Billy Crudup before? You might have watched him in Almost Famous, Watchmen, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Alien: Covenant, Public Enemies, Jackie and Big Fish,
Greta Lee plays Stella Bak
Who is Stella Bak? The president of UBA's news division who is doing her best to usher in a new era following the revelations about Mitch
Where have I seen Greta Lee before? Her CV includes Russian Doll and Past Lives.
Mark Duplass plays Charlie "Chip" Black
Who is Chip Black? The executive producer of The Morning Show.
Where have I seen Mark Duplass before? You might know him from The League and The Mindy Project.
Julianna Margulies plays Laura Peterson
Who is Laura Peterson? A TV anchor who is invited onto The Morning Show in Alex's absence. She begins a secret relationship with Bradley.
Where have I seen Julianna Margulies before? Many will know her from ER and The Good Wife.
Karen Pittman plays Mia Jordan
Who is Mia Jordan? Bradley's producer who Mitch had an affair with.
Where have I seen Karen Pittman before? She's also known for And Just Like That.
Bel Powley plays Claire Conway
Who is Claire Conway? She began her time at The Morning Show as a PA and was in a secret relationship with the weatherman.
Where have I seen Bel Powley before? Viewers will know her from Everything I Know About Love, The King of Staten Island, Informer and A Small Light.
Desean Terry plays Daniel Henderson
Who is Daniel Henderson? One of The Morning Show's anchors. He throws his hat in the ring to become a host, but is unsuccessful.
Where have I seen Desean Terry before? This is his biggest role to date.
Janina Gavankar plays Alison Namazi
Who is Alison Namazi? Another anchor on The Morning Show. She spends most of her time at work with Daniel.
Where have I seen Janina Gavankar before? Her credits include True Blood, The Mysteries of Laura and Big Sky.
Tom Irwin plays Fred Micklen
Who is Fred Micklen? He was fired from his role as President of UBA due to his handling of the Mitch situation.
Where have I seen Tom Irwin before? You might have watched him in Devious Maids and My So-Called Life.
Marcia Gay Harden plays Maggie Brener
Who is Maggie Brener? A journalist who releases a tell-all book about Alex.
Where have I seen Marcia Gay Harden before? Her credits include The Education of Max Bickford, The Newsroom, Trophy Wife, Code Black and So Help Me Todd.
Hasan Minhaj plays Eric
Who is Eric? He stepped in to present The Morning Show alongside Bradley after Alex exited.
Where have I seen Hasan Minhaj before? He had his own standup series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, on Netflix. You might also know him from The Daily Show.
Holland Taylor plays Cybil Richards
Who is Cybil Richards? A straight-talking UBA board member.
Where have I seen Holland Taylor before? You might have watched her in The Practice, Two and a Half Men, The Naked Truth, Mr Mercedes and George of the Jungle.
Valeria Golino plays Paola Lambruschini
Who is Paola Lambruschini? A documentary filmmaker who became close with Mitch while he was hiding out in Italy. She interviewed him and brought the footage to the folks at The Morning Show last season.
Where have I seen Valeria Golino before? Most people will know her from Rain Man, Big Top Pee-wee and Hot Shots!
Additional cast includes:
- Néstor Carbonell (Lost, The Dark Knight) as Yanko Flores - a weatherman on The Morning Show
- Tara Karsian (Review) as Gayle Burns - a producer on The Morning Show
- Ruairi O'Connor (The Spanish Princess) as Ty Fitzgerald - a social media whizz working on The Morning Show
The Morning show new cast
Jon Hamm plays Paul Marks
Who is Paul Marks? "A corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit" (Variety).
Where have I seen Jon Hamm before? Most people will know him from Mad Men. He's also appeared in Good Omens, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Mirror, Bridesmaids and The Division.
Additional new cast members include:
- Natalie Morales (Dead to Me) as Kate Danton - "Stella's best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks" (via Variety).
- Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) as Christina Hunter - "A grounded, competitive and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show. Christina works hard, plays hard and navigates the Teacup with good-humoured irreverence" (via Deadline)
- Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery) as Amanda Robinson - "The chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks" (Deadline)
- Stephen Fry (Blackadder, Wilde, Sherlock Holmes) as Leonard Cromwell - "A ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters" (Deadline)
The Morning Show seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Apple TV+. Season 3 arrives on 13th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
