The Morning Show cast

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Bel Powley as Claire Conway

Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

Tom Irwin as Fred Micklen

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Hasan Minhaj as Eric

Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards

Tara Karsian as Gayle Burns

Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini

Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Natalie Morales as Kate Danton

Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell

Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Alex Levy? Veteran co-host of The Morning Show who was extremely close to Mitch.

Where have I seen Jennifer Aniston before? As well as Friends, she's known for Murder Mystery, Horrible Bosses, Marley & Me, Cake, We're the Millers and Mother's Day.

Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Bradley Jackson? A former field reporter who now co-hosts The Morning Show with Alex. Their relationship has had its fair share ofd ups and downs.

Where have I seen Reese Witherspoon before? Most people will know her from Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies, Cruel Intentions, Wild and Walk the Line.

Billy Crudup plays Cory Ellison

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show. Apple TV

Who is Cory Ellison? A network executive at UBA. He isn't afraid to make enemies and shake things up if it means boosting The Morning Show's ratings.

Where have I seen Billy Crudup before? You might have watched him in Almost Famous, Watchmen, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Alien: Covenant, Public Enemies, Jackie and Big Fish,

Greta Lee plays Stella Bak

Greta Lee - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Stella Bak? The president of UBA's news division who is doing her best to usher in a new era following the revelations about Mitch

Where have I seen Greta Lee before? Her CV includes Russian Doll and Past Lives.

Mark Duplass plays Charlie "Chip" Black

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Chip Black? The executive producer of The Morning Show.

Where have I seen Mark Duplass before? You might know him from The League and The Mindy Project.

Julianna Margulies plays Laura Peterson

Julianna Margulies - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Laura Peterson? A TV anchor who is invited onto The Morning Show in Alex's absence. She begins a secret relationship with Bradley.

Where have I seen Julianna Margulies before? Many will know her from ER and The Good Wife.

Karen Pittman plays Mia Jordan

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Mia Jordan? Bradley's producer who Mitch had an affair with.

Where have I seen Karen Pittman before? She's also known for And Just Like That.

Bel Powley plays Claire Conway

Bel Powley - The Morning Show.

Who is Claire Conway? She began her time at The Morning Show as a PA and was in a secret relationship with the weatherman.

Where have I seen Bel Powley before? Viewers will know her from Everything I Know About Love, The King of Staten Island, Informer and A Small Light.

Desean Terry plays Daniel Henderson

Desean Terry - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Daniel Henderson? One of The Morning Show's anchors. He throws his hat in the ring to become a host, but is unsuccessful.

Where have I seen Desean Terry before? This is his biggest role to date.

Janina Gavankar plays Alison Namazi

Janina Gavankar - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Alison Namazi? Another anchor on The Morning Show. She spends most of her time at work with Daniel.

Where have I seen Janina Gavankar before? Her credits include True Blood, The Mysteries of Laura and Big Sky.

Tom Irwin plays Fred Micklen

Tom Irwin - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Fred Micklen? He was fired from his role as President of UBA due to his handling of the Mitch situation.

Where have I seen Tom Irwin before? You might have watched him in Devious Maids and My So-Called Life.

Marcia Gay Harden plays Maggie Brener

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Maggie Brener? A journalist who releases a tell-all book about Alex.

Where have I seen Marcia Gay Harden before? Her credits include The Education of Max Bickford, The Newsroom, Trophy Wife, Code Black and So Help Me Todd.

Hasan Minhaj plays Eric

Hasan Minhaj - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Eric? He stepped in to present The Morning Show alongside Bradley after Alex exited.

Where have I seen Hasan Minhaj before? He had his own standup series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, on Netflix. You might also know him from The Daily Show.

Holland Taylor plays Cybil Richards

Holland Taylor - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Cybil Richards? A straight-talking UBA board member.

Where have I seen Holland Taylor before? You might have watched her in The Practice, Two and a Half Men, The Naked Truth, Mr Mercedes and George of the Jungle.

Valeria Golino plays Paola Lambruschini

Valeria Golino - The Morning Show season 3. Apple TV+

Who is Paola Lambruschini? A documentary filmmaker who became close with Mitch while he was hiding out in Italy. She interviewed him and brought the footage to the folks at The Morning Show last season.

Where have I seen Valeria Golino before? Most people will know her from Rain Man, Big Top Pee-wee and Hot Shots!

Additional cast includes:

Néstor Carbonell (Lost, The Dark Knight) as Yanko Flores - a weatherman on The Morning Show

Tara Karsian (Review) as Gayle Burns - a producer on The Morning Show

Ruairi O'Connor (The Spanish Princess) as Ty Fitzgerald - a social media whizz working on The Morning Show

The Morning show new cast

Jon Hamm plays Paul Marks

Jon Hamm - The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Who is Paul Marks? "A corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit" (Variety).

Where have I seen Jon Hamm before? Most people will know him from Mad Men. He's also appeared in Good Omens, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Mirror, Bridesmaids and The Division.

Additional new cast members include:

Natalie Morales (Dead to Me) as Kate Danton - "Stella's best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks" (via Variety).

Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) as Christina Hunter - "A grounded, competitive and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show. Christina works hard, plays hard and navigates the Teacup with good-humoured irreverence" (via Deadline)

Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery) as Amanda Robinson - "The chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks" (Deadline)

Stephen Fry (Blackadder, Wilde, Sherlock Holmes) as Leonard Cromwell - "A ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters" (Deadline)

The Morning Show seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Apple TV+. Season 3 arrives on 13th September.

