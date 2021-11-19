The Morning Show season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Apple TV+ show
The award-winning drama focuses on the behind-the-scenes at a US talk show.
Published:
The Emmy-winning series The Morning Show returned for a second season earlier this year, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.
The drama follows the inner workings of a morning news show, with Jennifer Aniston playing Alex Levy, host of a popular US talk show, and Reese Witherspoon as former field reporter Bradley Jackson.
The first season was rewritten to reflect the #MeToo movement, and likewise the second season pivoted to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, after production was shut down six weeks into filming in March 2020.
However, it’s not yet clear whether the series will return for another topical season, with no word yet on a possible third season. Speaking to The New York Times, Aniston seemed to express an interest in focusing on those caught up in public scandals in a possible future The Morning Show season.
Read on for everything you need to know about The Morning Show season three.
The Morning Show season 3 release date
The Morning Show season three has not yet been officially confirmed by Apple TV Plus. Season two premiered on 17th September 2021 exclusively on the streaming service.
The Morning Show season 3 cast
The cast is led by Jennifer Aniston playing Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as former field reporter Bradley Jackson, who becomes Alex’s co-host.
Other actors include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry, in addition to The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson.
The Morning Show season 3 trailer
There’s no trailer yet for The Morning Show season three, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.
