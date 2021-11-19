The Morning Show season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Apple TV+ show

The Emmy-winning series The Morning Show returned for a second season earlier this year, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The drama follows the inner workings of a morning news show, with Jennifer Aniston playing Alex Levy, host of a popular US talk show, and Reese Witherspoon as former field reporter Bradley Jackson.

The first season was rewritten to reflect the #MeToo movement, and likewise the second season pivoted to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, after production was shut down six weeks into filming in March 2020.

However, it’s not yet clear whether the series will return for another topical season, with no word yet on a possible third season. Speaking to The New York Times, Aniston seemed to express an interest in focusing on those caught up in public scandals in a possible future The Morning Show season.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Morning Show season three.

The Morning Show season 3 release date

The Morning Show season three has not yet been officially confirmed by Apple TV Plus. Season two premiered on 17th September 2021 exclusively on the streaming service.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for £4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

The Morning Show season 3 cast

The cast is led by Jennifer Aniston playing Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as former field reporter Bradley Jackson, who becomes Alex’s co-host.

Other actors include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry, in addition to The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson.

The Morning Show season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for The Morning Show season three, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.