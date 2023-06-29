If you're wary of going into the third season for fear that this may be The Morning Show's last outing, don't worry – the series has received an early season renewal before season 3 has even landed on our screens. That means season 4 is in the pipeline as we speak.

As for what will unfold in season 3, fans can expect further drama for the UBA network. As per the synopsis: "This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA.

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon will once more star and executive produce the third season, reprising their roles as series leads and The Morning Show co-hosts Alexandra 'Alex' Levy and Bradley Jackson respectively.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded season three ensemble cast will be lead by returning actors Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies.

Joining the cast for season 3 are Jon Hamm (Mad Men), who will join as "tech titan" Paul Marks, Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) as Christine Hunter, a new anchor who joins UBA, and Tig Notaro, who will star as Amanda Robinson, Paul’s chief of staff.

Speaking about the new cast additions for season 3, Duplass previously revealed to Variety: “I’m friendly with them, so that was like a homecoming for us.

“You’d be surprised considering The Morning Show is a set full of massive movie stars everywhere, it could or should be maybe a tense thing, but it’s very laid back. I attribute that to Jen and Reese, who set a good tone. They’re good bosses. Honestly, when you have these group scenes, it’s just a party. It’s really nice.”

The new season will be directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, while Charlotte Stoudt is serving as showrunner and executive producer after the resignation of former showrunner Kerry Ehrin.

The Morning Show season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 13th September 2023, with season 1-2 available to stream on Apple TV+.

