Slattery has revealed that it "didn't take much convincing" to appear in the upcoming film with Hamm, who stars as a man suspected of a murder in Italy whilst investigating the case of missing multi million-dollar paintings.

It's been seven years since the doors of Sterling Cooper officially closed with Jon Hamm and John Slattery bowing out of the Emmy-winning drama, however fans finally get the Mad Men reunion they deserve in new film Confess, Fletch – something that wasn't lost on star John Slattery.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Slattery – who plays Fletch's (Hamm) old boss Frank – said that he knew audiences would "get a kick out of seeing" the actors together on screen again.

"We've remained close friends and we see each other from time to time," he said. "I was about right for the part of the newspaper editor, his former boss."

John Slattery as Franke Jaffe in Confess, Fletch. Paramount Pictures

He continued: "And so I think it wasn't lost on them that the audience would get a kick out of seeing us together, sitting in a bar. And it's fun, we get along and we work well together.

"And I've always been certainly a fan of his but a fan of [director] Greg Mottola as well. And so it didn't take much convincing."

The film is a reboot of the 1985 comedy Fletch, which starred Chevy Chase as the titular undercover reporter.

On the similarities between his character in Fletch and the role of Mad Men's Roger Sterling, Slattery said that he found it "amusing".

"I thought it was funny. I guess he's similarly unfiltered – a little more in the way of the use of expletives. But, yeah. I mean, I really wasn't sort of looking to do any particular thing.

"It's just funny, the dynamic between the two was amusing. And, you know, it just gave us a chance to hang around for a couple of days."

As for future sequels, Slattery said he would "enjoy doing it again if asked".

"I think there's probably a wait and see to it, see how it does, obviously. But yeah, that was a discussion of like, you know, we can make one," he said. "I hope it's well enough received that they get the green light to do that."

Additional reporting by Patrick Cremona.

Confess, Fletch is out now in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

