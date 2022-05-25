How to watch Top Gun: Maverick - is Top Gun 2 streaming?

Top Gun 2 is being released exclusively in cinemas – and isn't currently available to stream.

But can you also watch the movie from the comfort of your own home? Here’s all the latest Top Gun 2 streaming information.

Top Gun: Maverick's original premiere date of 24th June 2020 was delayed by nearly two years as a result of the pandemic, with the movie's UK cinema release date pushed back to May 2022.

The Mission: Impossible star is not the only familiar face, with Val Kilmer also reprising his role from Tony Scott's 1986 classic as Maverick's one-time arch-rival Iceman. Meanwhile, Miles Teller is one of many new faces joining the Top Gun: Maverick cast , playing the son of Maverick's late partner Goose.

More than 35 years after the original, Tom Cruise is once again taking to the skies and on the silver screen as naval aviator Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In fact, Cruise recently confirmed he never considered letting Top Gun: Maverick debut on streaming, despite numerous release date delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking earlier in May 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether he had considered a streaming-first release for the movie.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise responded, according to Variety. “I make movies for the big screen.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with theatre owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this [happen]."

He added that he called movie theatre owners with the message: "Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making Mission: Impossible and Top Gun is coming out.”

Will Top Gun 2 come to Paramount Plus?

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Yes, as a Paramount Pictures movie, it’s likely that Top Gun: Maverick will eventually come to the distributor’s own streaming service: Paramount Plus.

The company has not yet confirmed whether the movie will be made available on its streaming service.

But in the past, Paramount has put movies on streaming 45 days after their theatrical release.