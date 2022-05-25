How to watch Top Gun: Maverick - is Top Gun 2 streaming?
Is Top Gun 2 available to watch on Paramount Plus?
After multiple release date delays, Top Gun: Maverick, aka Top Gun 2, is finally here!
More than 35 years after the original, Tom Cruise is once again taking to the skies and on the silver screen as naval aviator Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
The Mission: Impossible star is not the only familiar face, with Val Kilmer also reprising his role from Tony Scott's 1986 classic as Maverick's one-time arch-rival Iceman. Meanwhile, Miles Teller is one of many new faces joining the Top Gun: Maverick cast, playing the son of Maverick's late partner Goose.
Top Gun: Maverick's original premiere date of 24th June 2020 was delayed by nearly two years as a result of the pandemic, with the movie's UK cinema release date pushed back to May 2022.
But can you also watch the movie from the comfort of your own home? Here’s all the latest Top Gun 2 streaming information.
Can I stream Top Gun 2?
Top Gun 2 is being released exclusively in cinemas – and isn't currently available to stream.
In fact, Cruise recently confirmed he never considered letting Top Gun: Maverick debut on streaming, despite numerous release date delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking earlier in May 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether he had considered a streaming-first release for the movie.
“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise responded, according to Variety. “I make movies for the big screen.
“I’ve spent a lot of time with theatre owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this [happen]."
He added that he called movie theatre owners with the message: "Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making Mission: Impossible and Top Gun is coming out.”
Will Top Gun 2 come to Paramount Plus?
Yes, as a Paramount Pictures movie, it’s likely that Top Gun: Maverick will eventually come to the distributor’s own streaming service: Paramount Plus.
The company has not yet confirmed whether the movie will be made available on its streaming service.
But in the past, Paramount has put movies on streaming 45 days after their theatrical release.
If this turns out to be the case for Top Gun 2, we can expect to see the movie land on the streaming service roughly three months after its theatrical release.
However, in recent months, the 45-day window rule has wavered, with movies such as The Lost City and Jackass Forever landing on Paramount Plus sooner than expected.
Top Gun 2's streaming release date will most likely be after Paramount Plus lands in the UK this summer (22nd June 2022), with the streamer set to launch as part of the Sky Cinema package at no extra cost to subscribers.
