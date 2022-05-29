Top Gun: Maverick set for best opening weekend of Tom Cruise's career

In the United States, the film has enjoyed a boost due to the extended Memorial Day weekend, which has given audiences an extra leisure day pack out cinemas playing the belated sequel.

Top Gun: Maverick is off to a flying start at the box office, with the film's opening weekend gross expected to be the largest of Tom Cruise's career by a considerable margin.

Industry projections are now saying the film will earn roughly $123 million in the US during its first three days of release, with that number expected to climb to a staggering $150 million by Monday night.

That result completely obliterates Cruise's previous personal best, 2005's War of the Worlds, which launched with $64.8 million (not adjusted for inflation), as well as more than doubling the opening of every Mission: Impossible film to date.

Outside of the US, the film is looking likely to bring in another $110 million, which would bring its global total to approximately $260 million by the start of next week, putting it on its way to recouping a costly production budget and marketing campaign.

In addition to being a sequel to one of the most iconic action flicks of the 1980s, Top Gun: Maverick has been aided by stellar reviews and word of mouth, as well as little competition at the multiplex.

It will easily take the number one spot at the US box office this weekend, with holdover Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and new release The Bob's Burgers Movie expected to place as runners-up.

Top Gun: Maverick is out now in cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

