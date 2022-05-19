Tom Cruise refused to let Top Gun: Maverick go to streaming

The new action movie sees Cruise reprise his role as naval aviator Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than 30 years after the original iconic 1986 film, which rocketed the actor to superstardom.

Tom Cruise has confirmed he never considered letting Top Gun: Maverick debut on streaming, despite numerous release date delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick's original premiere date of 24th June 2020 was delayed by nearly two years as a result of the pandemic, with the movie now set to release in cinemas on 24th May 2022.

But despite the pandemic continually pushing back the date, Cruise has revealed he took a hard stance against his blockbuster going to streaming first – a fate that befell many other films during the pandemic.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Speaking on Wednesday (18th May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether he had considered a streaming-first release for Top Gun: Maverick.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise responded, according to Variety. “I make movies for the big screen.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with theatre owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this [happen]."

He added that he called movie theatre owners with the message: "Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making Mission: Impossible and Top Gun is coming out.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in cinemas later this month, and the sequel has already received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, particularly when the movie premiered at last month’s CinemaCon.

RadioTimes.com has given the movie a glowing review, saying that "it improves upon the earlier film in just about every way".

Read more:

Advertisement