Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack – All the songs in the sequel

A total of 36 years on from that first film – and three years later than originally intended – sequel Top Gun: Maverick is arriving in cinemas this month, and once again it looks like music will play a major role.

The original Top Gun film has achieved iconic status for a number of reasons, and one of those is unquestionably its soundtrack – with Berlin's track Take My Breath Away winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1987 and becoming a mega-hit in its own right.

This time it's Lady Gaga who has provided the main theme for the film in the shape of brand new song Hold My Hand, which was released in early May 2022 ahead of the film's debut.

And that track isn't Gaga's only involvement in the film – the pop superstar has also composed the score alongside Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe, and Harold Faltermeyer.

The soundtrack also includes a combination of other new tracks such as OneRepublic's I Ain't Worried and familiar recordings from the previous film like Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone, in addition to a live version of the classic Jerry Lee Lewis hit Great Balls of Fire performed by cast member Miles Teller.

Speaking about the soundtrack – which will be released simultaneously with the film on Friday 27th May – producer Jerry Bruckheimer said: "This album continues the musical legacy that the original Top Gun ignited back in 1986.

"We are so thrilled to have Lady Gaga and OneRepublic lend their artistry towards putting a modern spin on the already iconic and beloved soundtrack."

You can check out the full tracklist for the soundtrack below:

Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack

Main Titles (You’ve Been Called Back to Top Gun)

Danger Zone performed by Kenny Loggins

Darkstar

Great Balls of Fire (Live) performed by Miles Teller

You’re Where You Belong / Give ‘Em Hell

I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic

Dagger One is Hit / Time to Let Go

Tally Two / What’s the Plan / F-14

The Man, the Legend / Touchdown

Penny Returns – Interlude

Hold My Hand performed by Lady Gaga

Top Gun Anthem

Top Gun: Maverick is released in cinemas on 27th May 2022 –pre-order the soundtrack here, or listen to the original Top Gun soundtrack on TIDAL.

