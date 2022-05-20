How to watch Top Gun 1986 online – is it on Netflix?

Top Gun: Maverick 's original premiere date of 24th June 2020 was delayed by nearly two years as a result of the pandemic, with the film now set to release exclusively in cinemas on 27th May 2022.

After a 36-year wait for a sequel to Top Gun, it is finally almost time for Tom Cruise’s hotshot pilot – Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell – to fly back onto our screens.

Despite the pandemic continually pushing back the date, Cruise has revealed he took a hard stance against his blockbuster going to streaming first – a fate that befell many other films during the pandemic, though Top Gun: Maverick is expected to land on Paramount Plus eventually...

So, if you can’t wait for Top Gun: Maverick on the 24th May, why not reacquaint yourself with Tony Scott’s '80s classic?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 1986 original Top Gun film ahead of the long-awaited sequel’s release.

Where to watch Top Gun 1986 online

Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in Top Gun (1986)

The original Top Gun movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, but sadly it will come at an extra cost for Prime members.

You can rent the action movie for two days at the cost of £3.49, or you can purchase it for £5.99.

The film is also available to stream for those that have a Sky Cinema, Virgin Go or Now Cinema subscription.

A NOW Sky Cinema Pass costs £11.99 a month and you can get a 7-day free trial to make sure you like it before signing up.

If you’re a Sky customer but don’t have Sky Cinema on your package, a 30-day rental will cost you £3.49, or you can purchase and keep the movie for £5.99.

The movie is also available on the streaming service Chili, where you can rent it for £2.49 or buy it in 4K for £5.99.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Top Gun 1986 available to watch on Netflix?

No, Top Gun 1986 is not currently available to watch on Netflix in the UK but it is available on the platform in the US.

However, in the US, the original Top Gun movie will depart from the streaming service on 31st May, so you better find the 'need for speed'!

Top Gun 1986 cast

Kelly McGillis as Charlie and Tom Cruise as Maverick in Top Gun 1986 Photo by Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The original iconic 1986 film starred Tom Cruise as naval aviator Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, rocketing the actor to superstardom.

Alongside Cruise, Val Kilmer starred as Maverick’s rival-turned-ally, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, while Kelly McGillis portrayed Maverick’s love interest, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood

Anthony Edwards also appeared as Maverick’s radar intercept officer (RIO), Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, while Tom Skerritt starred as Commander Mike "Viper" Metcalf.

The original Top Gun movie cast was rounded out by Meg Ryan as Goose’s wife, Carole Bradshaw, Tim Robbins as Sam "Merlin" Wells, Michael Ironside as Rick "Jester" Heatherly, James Tolkan as Tom "Stinger" Jardian and Rick Rossovich as Ron "Slider" Kerner.

While the likes of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles from Top Gun: Maverick, Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan do not, with Maverick getting a new love interest in the form of a new character called Penny, played by Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly.

Top Gun 1986 trailer

Read more:

Advertisement