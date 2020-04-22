In one chapter, he discusses the upcoming sequel to Top Gun, that was initially set to go ahead without him.

Kilmer was so eager to be part of the production, that he admits to pleading with the film's execs and star Tom Cruise to let him reprise his role.

"As the Temptations sang in the heyday of Motown soul, ‘ain’t too proud to beg,'" he explained. "The producers went for it. Cruise went for it. Cruise couldn’t have been cooler… Tom and I took up where we left off. The reunion felt great."

More like this

Top Gun: Maverick was initially due to speed into cinemas this summer, but has since been delayed until 23rd December to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kilmer and Cruise are returning to their roles, while Miles Teller (Whiplash), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Glen Powell (Scream Queens) and Jennifer Connelly (Alita: Battle Angel) are new additions to the franchise.

Ironically, Kilmer didn't even want to star in the original Top Gun film, but was pressured by his agent into auditioning for it.

His memoir reads: "I didn’t want the part. I didn’t care about the film. The story didn’t interest me. I showed up looking the fool, or the goon. I wore oversize gonky Australian shorts in nausea green. I read the lines indifferently. And yet, amazingly, I was told I had the part. I felt more deflated than inflated."

Advertisement

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in cinemas on 23rd December