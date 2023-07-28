The new season sees not only the central characters growing closer, but also even more Easter eggs and references than in the first outing of the show.

David Tennant recently revealed to The Radio Times Podcast that there were lots of referenced that he "didn't even get".

Tennant said: "Every now and then, Michael would tap me on the shoulder and go, 'Have you seen what's in this set? It's a reference to a film!' And I'd be like, 'Ah, I don't know.' I've got weird contact lenses in and I can't really see very much so you're just going to have to help me out."

But now that the second season has wrapped up, what are the chances that we will get to see a third? Read on for everything you need to know about Good Omens season 3.

Will there be a Good Omens season 3?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens season 2. Mark Mainz/Prime Video

It hasn't yet been officially confirmed whether Good Omens will get a third season, but the cast and creatives have certainly suggested that there is still more story to be told.

Neil Gaiman has revealed that the season 2 has been written to act as the connective tissue between the first season, which adapted the story told in the 1990 novel Good Omens, and a sketched out plot for a sequel story which he developed with the late Sir Terry Pratchett.

He said: "Because the hypothetical season 3 exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn't feel that we could drive straight from season 1 into that."

Meanwhile, Maggie Service, who plays a new character called Maggie in season 2, has made clear that the ending of the season certainly does not feel like the overall end of the story.

She told RadioTimes.com: "Where we end, I think, is so beautifully written because none of it’s tied up in a bow, none of it’s Hollywood magic. It’s real within fantasy - and what is going to happen next?"

Given all of this, it certainly seems like a third season could be on the cards for Sheen and Tennant's Aziraphale and Crowley. We'll keep this page updated once we get any official word on the future of the series.

When would Good Omens season 3 be released?

David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens season 2 Amazon Studios

It's hard to say exactly when a third season of Good Omens would be released. The second season is arriving four years after the first, which debuted in 2019, but there were some clear reasons for the delay.

For starters, the show wasn't officially renewed until mid-2021, likely in part because Gaiman had to decide upon a story to follow up the one told in his and Pratchett's original novel.

Now, comparatively, it seems he already knows the basics of where a third season would go.

There's also the matter of the pandemic, which may well have delayed things further.

Depending on the cast's schedules and the speed at which the show is renewed, it seems likely that the earliest we could get a third season of Good Omens would be late 2024 - although 2025 may be more likely.

We will keep this page updated once any further news is announced.

Good Omens cast - who would be back for season 3?

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens season 2. Prime Video/Twitter

If Good Omens were to return, then we certainly can't imagine it coming back with Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant and Crowley.

However, beyond the central duo, it's hard to know who of the Good Omens cast could be back for a third season. The second season saw a major cast shake-up, with some stars returning, others leaving, some staying on but in different roles, and some new cast members joining.

The most likely returnees would seem to be Jon Hamm as Gabriel and Shelley Conn as Beelzebub (although even they are uncertain after Conn took over the role from Anna Maxwell Martin).

For now, here's a list of the season 2 cast members who we could theoretically see back for season 3:

David Tennant as Crowley

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Maggie Service as Maggie

Nina Sosanya as Nina

Derek Jacobi as Metatron

Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael

Miranda Richardson as Shax

Paul Adeyefa as Demon Eric

Elizabeth Berrington as Dagon

Abigail Lawrie as Elspeth

Shelley Conn as Beelzebub

Liz Carr as Saraqael

Gloria Obianyo as Uriel

Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel

Tim Downie as Mr Brown

Alex Norton as Tulloch

Andi Osho as Sitis

Peter Davison as Alistair

Ty Tennant as Ennon

Is there a trailer for Good Omens season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Good Omens season 3 just yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released.

