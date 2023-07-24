They will be joined by new stars including Peter Davison and Ty Tennant, making this a family affair for the Crowley star, who recently explained to The Radio Times Podcast what fans can expect from the central duo's relationship this season.

Tennant said: "In terms of what exactly the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale is, I think they both see it very differently, and they both interpret it in different ways. And they would certainly have different ways of describing it objectively.

"But I do think they help each other to understand each other, and the series is a sort of journey of them coming ever closer, through circumstance really. I'm sort of fudging the answer because I don't want to commit to anything."

Read on for a full list of the cast and characters announced for Good Omens season 2.

David Tennant plays Crowley

David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens season 2 Amazon Studios

Who is Crowley? A flame-haired demon who has lived on earth ever since the dawn of creation. He was originally called "Crawly" when he was the snake who tempted Eve with the apple, but nowadays he's most likely to be found driving his 1926 Bentley, wearing sunglasses and inflicting evils like mobile phone network outages, VAT, and the M25 motorway. During his time on Earth Crowley has come to enjoy the pleasures of human society and now feels that Hell could learn a lot from humans.

What else has David Tennant been in? The film, television and stage actor is best-known for his role as The Tenth (and now Fourteenth) Doctor in Doctor Who, but is also known starring in projects including Broadchurch (as DI Alex Hardy), Deadwater Fell, Netflix's Criminal, Casanova, Jessica Jones (as Kilgrave), the film Mary Queen of Scots, Inside Man, The Sandman, Litvinenko and There She Goes. He also stars as himself alongside Sheen in Staged.

Michael Sheen plays Aziraphale

Michael Sheen in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Aziraphale? Crowley's angelic counterpart. He was Heaven's representative on Earth for thousands of years, and like Crowley he has come to enjoy the human world. In fact, he runs a bookshop in London.

What else has Michael Sheen been in? Sheen is perhaps best known for his uncanny talent at playing real-life people, whether in ITV's Quiz (as Chris Tarrant), Frost/Nixon (as David Frost), The Queen (as Tony Blair) or Channel 4 series Vardy v Rooney.

He's also starred in the likes of Midnight in Paris, The Good Fight, Masters of Sex, The Sandman, Last Train to Christmas, Best Interests and Staged, where he plays himself alongside Tennant.

Jon Hamm plays Archangel Gabriel

Jon Hamm in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Archangel Gabriel? Although only mentioned once in the novel, Gabriel's role was expanded in the series and is the leader of the forces of Heaven. In season 2 he shows up at Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

What else has Jon Hamm been in? Hamm is probably best known for playing the charismatic Don Draper, an advertising executive, in AMC's Mad Men, for which he won an Emmy and Golden Globe.

He has also guest starred in Black Mirror, Parks and Recreation, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and played himself in Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie. He has recently been seen in Top Gun: Maverick and will appear in the next season of Fargo.

Doon Mackichan plays Archangel Michael

Doon Mackichan in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Archangel Michael? Archangel Gabriel's colleague, and Aziraphale's former boss, Michael uses a few back-channels to keep an eye on her celestial field agent.

What else has Doon Mackichan been in? The acclaimed Smack the Pony actress plays Cathy in Two Doors Down and has also had roles in Plebs, Toast of London and Pure among other series.

Gloria Obianyo plays Uriel

Gloria Obianyo in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Uriel? Uriel is an Archangel, along with Michael.

What else has Gloria Obianyo been in? Obianyo has previously had roles in Dune, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Riches and Feel Good.

Miranda Richardson plays Shax

Miranda Richardson as Shax in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Shax? Shax is a demon who is now Hell's representative in London.

What else has Miranda Richardson been in? Twice nominated for an Oscar for her roles in 1990s films Damage and Tom & Viv, Richardson also played Queen Elizabeth in Blackadder and journalist Rita Skeeter in the Harry Potter film franchise. More recently she has starred in the film Churchill and the series Fate: The Winx Saga. She also played a different character in Good Omens season 1, before returning as this new character here.

Maggie Service plays Maggie

Maggie Service as Maggie in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Maggie? Maggie is a human who runs a record shop and has a crush on Nina.

What else has Maggie Service been in? Service has previously appeared in Miranda, Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, W1A, Quiz and Life, among other series. She also played a different character in Good Omens season 1, before returning as this new character here.

Nina Sosanya plays Nina

Nina Sosanya as Nina in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Nina? Nina is a human who runs a coffee shop.

What else has Nina Sosanya been in? Probably recognised by international audiences as Annie in Love Actually, Sosanya has since appeared in numerous TV series including Silk, Women on the Verge, Twenty Twelve, W1A, Last Tango in Halifax, Killing Eve, Staged, His Dark Materials and Screw. She also played a different character in Good Omens season 1, before returning as this new character here.

Liz Carr as Saraqael

Liz Carr in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Saraqael? Saraqael has been described by Neil Gaiman as "an angel you do not want to mess with".

What else has Liz Carr been in? Carr is best-known for her role as Clarissa in Silent Witness, while she has also starred in The OA, This is Going to Hurt, Then Barbara Met Alan and The Witcher.

Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel

Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Muriel? Muriel has been described by Neil Gaiman as a "nice, well-meaning angel".

What else has Quelin Sepulveda been in? Sepulveda has previously appeared in The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Shelley Conn plays Beelzebub

Shelley Conn as Beelzebub in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video

Who is Beelzebub? The leader of the forces of Hell. She was played by Anna Maxwell Martin in the first season, with Shelley Conn taking over the role here.

What else has Shelley Conn been in? Conn has previously starred in series including Terra Nova, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Liar, McDonald & Dodds, Four Lives and Bridgerton.

Derek Jacobi plays the Metatron

Derek Jacobi David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is the Metatron? The voice of God, but still a separate angelic entity.

What else has Derek Jacobi been in? The prolific British actor has appeared in varied roles, including Probert in Gosford Park and Gracchus in Gladiator. More recently he has had roles in Les Misérables, Last Tango in Halifax, The Crown, Vicious, Murder on the Orient Express and Inside No 9.

Paul Adeyefa plays Demon Eric

Who is Demon Eric? After playing Disposable Demon in season 1, Paul Adeyefa is back playing a new demon named Eric.

What else has Paul Adeyefa been in? Adeyefa has previously appeared in series including Cucumber, DCI Banks and Bancroft.

Elizabeth Berrington plays Dagon

Elizabeth Berrington Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Dagon? Dagon is a demon who is also known as Lord of the Flies.

What else has Elizabeth Berrington been in? Berrington is known for her roles in The Office, Waterloo Road, Stella, Little Boy Blue, Sanditon, The Responder, Ridley and The Pact. She has also recently appeared in Fifteen-Love on Prime Video, and has had roles in films including Last Night in Soho, Spencer and Yesterday.

Abigail Lawrie plays Elspeth

Abigail Lawrie Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount+

Who is the Elspeth? Elspeth is a Victorian gravedigger.

What else has Abigail Lawrie been in? Lawrie has starred in series including The Casual Vacancy, Strike, Tin Star and No Escape.

Tim Downie plays Mr Brown

Tim Downie David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is the Mr Brown? Mr Brown is Chairman of the Whickber Street Shopkeepers and Street Traders Association.

What else has Tim Downie been in? Downie is known for his appearances in shows such as Peep Show, This is Jinsy, Toast of London, Upstart Crow, Back, Outlander and Hapless, as well as in films including Paddington, War Machine and Horrible Histories: The Movie.

Alex Norton plays Tulloch

Alex Norton in Two Doors Down BBC Studios/Mark Mainz

Who is Tulloch? Nothing is currently known about Tulloch.

What else has Alex Norton been in? Norton is known for his roles in series including Two Doors Down, Silent Witness, Shetland and Waterloo Road, and in films including Braveheart, The Count of Monte Cristo and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

Andi Osho plays Sitis

Andi Osho Jack Hall/Getty Images

Who is Sitis? Nothing is currently known about Sitis.

What else has Andi Osho been in? Osho is a comedian and actor known for her role in the film Shazam! and her appearances in series including Kiri, Curfew, Death in Paradise, I May Destroy You, Line of Duty, Stay Close, The Sandman and Blue Lights. She is also set to star in season 4 of Sex Education.

Peter Davison plays Alistair

Peter Davison David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Alistair? Nothing is currently known about Alistair.

What else has Peter Davison been in? Davison is best known for playing the Fifth Doctor in BBC series Doctor Who during the 1980s. More recently he's starred in Life, Gentleman Jack, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Vera, Law and Order: UK, and The Larkins. He is also the father-in-law of David Tennant and the grandfather of Ty Tennant.

Ty Tennant plays Ennon

Ty Tennant David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Ennon? Nothing is currently known about Ennon.

What else has Ty Tennant been in? The son of David, Ty Tennant has previous starred in Doom Patrol, War of the Worlds, Tolkien, House of the Dragon, Staged and Consent.

