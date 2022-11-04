However, it now appears that fans' prayers for some form of continuation of the series might have been answered. The show's executive producer and creator of the original animated series Winx Club on which it was based, Iginio Straffi, took to Instagram on Thursday 3rd November to tell fans that he is in fact "working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future".

Fans of Netflix fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga received some devastating news on Tuesday (November 1st 2022), with the show officially being cancelled by the streamer after just two seasons, leaving things on an unresolved cliffhanger.

Straffi revealed that firstly he is currently working on "a brand new CG Winx animated series reboot", saying that it is "going into production" and would "sweep you back to the Winx world". It's not yet clear where this series will debut, with Straffi telling fans to "stay tuned to know more about it and where to find it".

The second project Straffi announced is the one which will likely get fans particularly hyped up: "A big budget Winx movie".

Straffi called producing the film his "long-time dream" and said he is "working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you."

Fate: The Winx Saga first premiered on Netflix in 2021 and was based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which ran for eight seasons, first between 2004 and 2009 and then with a revival between 2011 and 2019.

In his Instagram post, Straffi also acknowledged that "the news that there will be no season 3 should not have been delivered in such an abrupt way, by someone who was only part of the Winx club journey for a few years, after being appointed by Netflix to work on the Fate series".

Straffi may have been referring to Brian Young, the Netflix series's showrunner, who shared the news of the show's cancellation via his own Instagram.

Young said: "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same."

