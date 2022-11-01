From the executive producer of The Vampire Diaries , the teen drama put an edgy spin on children's cartoon Winx Club, following a group of fairies at a magic school plagued by deadly threats.

Yet another Netflix series is doomed to have an unresolved cliffhanger as Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled after two seasons on the streaming service.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Abigail Cowen took the lead role of fire fairy Bloom, among a cast that also featured Eve Best (House of the Dragon), Miranda Richardson (Good Omens) and Eliot Salt (Normal People).

Showrunner Brian Young broke news of the show's cancellation to fans via Instagram, penning a sad farewell to the fantasy drama as well as a sincere thanks to all those who supported it.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga," his message began. "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same."

Young added: "I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters.

"I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future."

Fate: The Winx Saga debuted in January 2021 when the UK was in lockdown and became a surprise hit, securing a second season later that year.

The follow-up launched in September of this year and was able to crack Netflix's Top 10 in several countries with millions of hours watched by subscribers across the following month, but the numbers weren't deemed strong enough to warrant more episodes.

The Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 ending delved into Bloom's parentage and teased the introduction of her mother in a third season, but alas, this will never come to be.

Fate: The Winx Saga seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.