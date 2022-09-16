Will there be a Fate: The Winx Saga season 3? Latest cast comments

Based on the popular Winx Club cartoon , the edgy teen drama whisks viewers away to the Otherworld, where fairies and specialists train within the confines of Alfea College.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 took almost two years to get here and now, fans are wondering whether they'll be waiting quite so long for the next chapter.

However, this time a threat was growing from within the school walls themselves, following a violent takeover from the villainous Rosalind, who murdered the previous headmistress, Farah Dowling (House of the Dragon's Eve Best).

As was the case the first time around, Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw Bloom (Abigail Cowen) closer than ever before to discovering her origins.

Here's everything we know so far about the prospect of a third season (warning: spoilers ahead).

Will there be a Fate: The Winx Saga season 3?

Netflix is yet to announce whether Fate: The Winx Saga will be back for a third season, with a decision likely to be made based on how the new episodes perform in their first month of release.

For what it's worth, the Fate: The Winx Saga cast all seem very keen to return for another round.

"We want to leave them wanting more, which I think we did," said Paulina Chávez, who joined in season 2 as earth fairy Flora, in a roundtable with RadioTimes.com.

Abigail Cowen, who plays fire fairy Bloom, added: "We just hope for a season 3."

When could a potential Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 be released?

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga. Steffan Hill/Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga has been slowed down by some surprisingly long production cycles so far, due to both the show's visual effects and the role of the pandemic in disrupting the entertainment industry.

The first season wrapped filming in December 2019 but spent almost a year in post-production, with the second following a similar timeframe, resulting in an overall gap of 20 months between releases.

Therefore, if the show is renewed and sticks to this pattern, we may not see it until as late as summer 2024, but it's possible that Netflix would fast-track a follow-up if fan appetite proved strong enough.

Who could return for Fate: The Winx Saga season 3?

If Fate: The Winx Saga were to be renewed, you could expect more from all our favourite Alfea fairies, as played by Abigail Cowen (Bloom), Precious Mustapha (Aisha), Eliot Salt (Terra), Paulina Chávez (Flora), Elisha Applebaum (Musa), and Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella).

There would also most likely be a return for specialist leader Saul Silva (Robert James-Collier) along with key members Sky (Danny Griffin), Riven (Freddie Thorp), Dane (Theo Graham) and recent addition Grey (Brandon Grace).

Grey was found to be a secret blood witch at the end of season 2, but the remorse he shows for his involvement in Sebastian's plan – paired with his budding feelings for Aisha – makes us think a return is on the cards.

Miranda Richardson plays Rosalind in Fate: The Winx Saga. Netflix

The same cannot be said for Miranda Richardson as Rosalind, Ken Duken as Andreas or Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, given none of whom made it out of season 2 alive.

That said, there was a cryptic tease about Beatrix having two sisters – a nod to the original Winx Club cartoon – so don't be surprised to see them come into play if the show returns.

Another key role that would need to be cast is that of Bloom's mum, who is briefly spied in the final scene of season 2, but her face is never revealed. Could it go to a major guest star? Abigail Cowen jokingly named Nicole Kidman as her dream choice for the role.

Is there a Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 trailer?

Alas, there is no trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 just yet – we're still waiting on tenterhooks for the show to be renewed, after all! But we'll update this page if and when any new footage comes in.

