Rosalind was depicted in the first season as a longtime nemesis of Alfea College's headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best), who she trapped underneath the school for years as punishment for her reckless use of magic.

Fans of Fate: The Winx Saga are excited to tune into the show's long-awaited second season, although they'll be greeted with a surprise when they do as one of the most significant characters has been recast.

Unsurprisingly, when she was freed from her restraints by Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Rosalind was quick to exact revenge, brutally murdering Dowling in a secret confrontation and burying the evidence.

She then took over Alfea College for herself, where she rules with an iron fist at the start of season 2, with armed guards stationed across the premises to ensure no student steps out of line.

What happened to Lesley Sharp on Fate: The Winx Saga?

Lesley Sharp made quite the impression in this villainous role, proving a suitably menacing presence as the devious sorcerer Rosalind, so some viewers may find it jarring to see her replaced by Miranda Richardson with no acknowledgement.

It seems likely that the recast came down to a scheduling conflict, with production on Fate: The Winx Saga being slowed down by the pandemic, resulting in season 2 commencing filming almost two years after the first.

That timing may have proven tricky for Sharp to juggle, given her several other projects including Channel 4's Before We Die (returning for season 2), Disney Plus sequel series The Full Monty, and harrowing COVID-19 drama Help.

Fate: The Winx Saga star Abigail Cowen spoke very highly of her former screen partner in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, as well as heaping praise on replacement Richardson.

"They're both lovely, lovely actresses and lovely people," she said. "And I absolutely enjoyed my time with Lesley, and now absolutely enjoyed my time with Miranda.

"Miranda had shoes to fill and she did just that and did an incredible job, and was just a joy to work with. She knows her craft and has been doing it for a while, so I felt very fortunate to be able to work with her."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who plays Rosalind in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

Miranda Richardson plays Rosalind in Fate: The Winx Saga. Netflix

In season 2, Rosalind is instead played by Miranda Richardson, who is certainly a big name for the teen drama to add to its growing cast.

Richardson has previously earned major recognition for her roles in dramatic films Damage and Tom & Viv, both of which scored her Academy Award nominations.

More recently, she has featured in Netflix animation The House, Neil Gaiman fantasy series Good Omens and the Harry Potter film franchise as journalist Rita Skeeter.

Fate: The Winx Saga is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.