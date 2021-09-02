Help on Channel 4: Release date, cast, plot and latest news for Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer drama

Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer star in Channel 4’s upcoming drama Help, which explores the relationship between care home worker Sarah (Comer) and Tony (Graham), a patient with Young Onset Alzheimer’s.

Advertisement

Prolific screenwriter Jack Thorne (known for His Dark Materials, The Cursed Child and more) has penned the script, while Marc Munden – who recently directed several episodes of Sky’s The Third Day – helms the project.

Set during the coronavirus pandemic, we see how COVID throws everything Sarah has achieved with Tony and others in her care in into disarray, and she and her colleagues fight to protect them.

A first-look Help trailer was previously released exclusively on RadioTimes.com, in which we see Sarah struggle to care for her isolated patients.

Read on for everything else you need to know about Help.

Help release date

Confirmed: Help will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 16th September at 9pm.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Help plot

The series is based in a Liverpool care home and follows the relationship between a young worker, Sarah, and a patient, Tony, specifically detailing the effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on them.

The official synopsis reads: “Sarah is smart, but she’s never fitted in, not in education and not in work. Her family told her she’d never amount to anything but she unexpectedly finds her calling as a carer at Sunshine Homes. Sarah has a special talent for connecting with the residents, including one in particular, 47-year-old Tony. Tony’s Young Onset Alzheimer’s has left him living out his days in care as his mind slowly deteriorates.

“His illness causes periods of confusion and violent outbursts, which the other members of staff can’t handle, but with Sarah he begins to build a real bond. Sarah’s success at managing Tony and the other patients helps build her confidence and restore her self-belief.

“Then March 2020 hits and everything Sarah has achieved is thrown into doubt with the arrival of the Coronavirus pandemic. She and her colleagues tirelessly fight tooth and nail, ill-equipped, poorly prepared, and seemingly left helpless by the powers that be.

“A determined Sarah goes to extraordinary lengths to protect those in her care, whose conditions make their suffering and isolation all the more traumatic. But the staff’s unwavering commitment, compassion and heroic efforts can only do so much, and Sarah is pushed into a dark corner and desperately looks for a way out.”

Writer Jack Thorne has explained how he had been hoping to write something for Comer and Graham for a while but had been struggling for inspiration with the project until recently.

“About two years ago Stephen Graham came to me with an idea to write something for him and Jodie Comer,” he said. “I tried to think of something and got nothing.

“Then this crisis happened, and we saw care homes getting squashed and battered by the government. It’s been both a long process and a short one, trying to find a way to tell this story, the amazing thing has been sharing in working out the story with Stephen, Jodie, the amazing Marc Munden, Beth Willis and everyone at the Forge and Channel 4.

“30,000 people have died unnecessarily in these care homes because of the indifference and incompetence of our government. Hearing the stories of those at the frontline, having people break down in tears on zoom in front of us has been incredibly moving and galling.

“Getting the story right will be incredibly important, we are aware of the pressure upon us, this has to be written and made with anger and precision. We hope we do it justice.”

Comer has also explained how the project came to be, telling press in a Q&A ahead of the June 2021 BAFTA TV Awards: “I very embarrassingly slid into Jack Thorne’s DMs, when I was on Twitter, and I told him that I wanted to work with him – like, just straight up. He’s great, isn’t he? He’s incredible. So I did that.

“And then simultaneously, without me even knowing – it must have been around that time – Stephen had got in touch with Jack and was like, ‘Jack will you write something for me and Jodie?’

“And then it just became this thing, and we got together, and we did a couple of workshops about what this piece could be, and then we found a director in Mark Munden, and we filmed it earlier this year in Liverpool.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Help cast

Channel 4

The two lead roles are played by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and prolific film and TV actor Stephen Graham, who has previously worked with Thorne on This is England and The Virtues.

On the announcement of the series, Comer said, “I am, of course, thrilled to finally be working alongside Stephen and the supremely talented Jack, Marc and those at Channel 4.

“For us to be able to explore such a relevant and emotive story through the eyes of such beautifully real characters, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a real honour.

“We’re determined to do justice to so many of the untold stories and heroes that have been affected as a result of this crisis and to handle them with care.”

And Graham added: “Jack is one of the greatest and most truthful writers of our generation and in Help he has crafted a profoundly important piece of social realism. I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for ages, and together we’re hugely passionate about shining a light on one of the biggest tragedies of our time and the people at the heart of it.”

Help trailer

Yes, you can watch the trailer for Help here.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.