Jodie Comer, Stephen Graham face COVID outbreak in dramatic trailer for Channel 4’s Help from writer Jack Thorne and director Marc Munden

Help, a hard-hitting new TV drama starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, is coming soon to Channel 4 – and you can watch a first-look teaser now exclusively on RadioTimes.com.

The one-off two-hour film reunites BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne and BAFTA-winning director Marc Munden, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed 2016 mini-series National Treasure.

Set in a fictional Liverpool care home, Help explores the relationship between care home worker Sarah (Comer) and Tony (Graham), a patient with Young Onset Alzheimer’s, whose lives are changed forever by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

As COVID throws everything Sarah has achieved and everything she believed in into disarray, she goes to extraordinary lengths to protect Tony and others in her care.

Help was first announced in November 2020, with Graham describing the drama as “a profoundly importance piece of social realism.”

Channel 4

“Jack is one of the greatest and most truthful writers of our generation,” he said. “I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for ages, and together we’re hugely passionate about shining a light on one of the biggest tragedies of our time and the people at the heart of it.”

Comer added: “I am, of course, thrilled to finally be working alongside Stephen and the supremely talented Jack, Marc and those at Channel 4. For us to be able to explore such a relevant and emotive story through the eyes of such beautifully real characters, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a real honour. We’re determined to do justice to so many of the untold stories and heroes that have been affected as a result of this crisis and to handle them with care.”

The teaser for Help will make its television debut tonight during the premiere of new Channel 4 drama Deceit. The film will air on Channel 4 in the near future.

