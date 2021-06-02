Before We Die season 2: Cast, news and updates on Channel 4 drama’s return

Brand new drama Before We Die made its Channel 4 debut last Wednesday, after which all episodes of the entire boxset were made available to stream on All4.

Advertisement

If you’ve already binged your way through all six episodes, you’ll know exactly who the police mole is, what happened to Stefan and whether Christian and Hannah’s undercover mission paid off – but what you don’t know is whether the mother-son duo will be back for series two.

Here’s everything we know so far about whether Before We Die is likely to return for a second series, which Before We Die cast members are likely to reprise their roles and what will happen to Christian, Hannah and Billy in season two.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will Before We Die return for season 2?

Channel 4

Channel 4 has not yet renewed its Before We Die remake for a second series and while all episodes are available on All4, only the first episode has been broadcast so we may have a little while to wait until we find out.

What we do know, however, is that Lesley Sharp definitely wants to reprise her role as Hannah Laing. Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Sharp said: “They all survive by the skin of their teeth so they need a bit of rest and recuperation if they’re coming back.

“But you know, I think the thing is those questions are always down to– they’re sort of not really down to us. It’s down to whether or not the show proves to be something that people want to watch,” she added. “You can’t second guess that. You can keep your fingers crossed because you think something’s good but there’s no knowing.”

Sharp isn’t the only Before We Die star who can’t wait to return for series two. Patrick Gibson, who plays Christian, recently told Digital Spy: “There’s no plot lines that are left unanswered necessarily, but the show ends on – like yeah absolutely [there could be] more, it could develop.

“I would love to [make a second season], I think even just to see… because for every character there’s an emotional arc that happens where they’re not the same person as they are at the start of the show,” he said. “[To] pick that up and see a whole other few episodes with them would be really cool… Hopefully!”

The Swedish original, on which Before We Die is based, ran for two series from 2017 until 2019, so there’s hope that this isn’t the last we’ll see of Hannah and Christian.

Before We Die season 2 release date

As Before We Die has not yet been renewed, we don’t have an official release date for series two – but we’ll keep you updated as and when we know.

Before We Die season 2 cast

Channel 4

It’s difficult to imagine Before We Die without DI Hannah Laing and so if the drama is to return, it’s likely that Lesley Sharp will come with it – as will Patrick Gibson, who plays Hannah’s son Christian. While we last saw Christian head off to Costa Rica with Bianca, we know from the Swedish series that he returns in series two, so Gibson will almost certainly be reprising his role in series two.

It would be a surprise if we didn’t see the return of Vincent Regan (Billy Murdoch), Issy Knopfler (Bianca), Steve Toussaint (Leonard Kane) and Josh O’Connor (Marcus), but what we do know for sure is that Ryszard Turbiasz (Zvonomir), Petar Cvirn (Stefan) and Toni Gojanovic (Davor) won’t be reprising their roles as their characters were all killed off in series one.

Before We Die season 2 plot

Channel 4

Before We Die’s series finale sets things up for series two, with Kane asking Hannah to “find the b*****d who betrayed us” – in other words, which police officer within their unit was leaking information to the Mimicas.

While we already know that Marcus (Josh O’Connor) is the mole, Hannah and her colleagues are yet to find that out and so series two will see her try to sniff out the rat.

We can get a pretty good idea of what will happen in Before We Die series two as the Swedish original returned for a second outing and it’s likely that a second series of Channel 4’s version would follow the events of the show on which it’s based.

This means that we’re likely to see Hannah investigate who the leak within her police department is, with the help of Billy, while Christian returns and Hannah debates over whether to use him in her next investigation into another drugs ring.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show’s premiere, star Vincent Regan said that a second series could explore drug crime outside of the Mimica family.

“With a drama like Before We Die, it’s like you pull at a thread on a piece of a garment and you keep pulling and pulling and you realise that the thread is getting longer and longer.

“When it gets to the end of episode six, we’ve been pulling lots of threads but we still realise there is a hell of a big cardigan that you can carry on pulling and, when it comes to organised drug crime in Bristol, you expose the Mimicas and another gang and then you realise there are more gangs, there are more bent cops.

Advertisement

“So I think that situation we arrive at towards the end is, ‘Oh my god, we’ve done that but what the hell else is there out there?’ So I think if the audience loves the show and Channel 4 love the show then there are of course possibilities.”