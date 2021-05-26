Meet the cast of Before We Die

Making its Channel 4 debut tonight is brand new drama Before We Die – a remake of the Swedish original, with Lesley Sharp starring as Bristol-based detective Hannah Laing.

The six-part series follows Hannah as she sets out to catch those who murdered her colleague and lover Sean – however, soon finds herself conflicted when she discovers that her son is somehow involved in the investigation.

With the broadcaster having recently published various first-look images of the upcoming drama, which Lesley Sharp recently described in The Big RT Interview as a “concentrated version” of the Swedish series on which it’s based.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Before We Die and where you’ll have seen them before.

Lesley Sharp plays Hannah Laing

Channel 4

Who is Hannah? Hannah is a Detective Inspector with the South Western Police’s Organised Crime Unit, trying to resist being pushed into early retirement. She is estranged from her son Christian, having had him arrested for possession with intent to supply of drugs. She’s divorced from his father and lives alone, but I shaving an affair with one of her married colleagues Sean.

Where have I seen Lesley Sharp before? Lesley Sharp is best known for starring as Janet Scott in ITV’s Scott & Bailey, Clocking Off, Bob & Rose and Afterlife. She has also appeared in films such as The Full Monty, Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Naked, Priest and Vera Drake.

Patrick Gibson plays Christian Radic

Channel 4

Who is Christian Radic? Christian is the son of Hannah and her Croatian ex-husband. He recently served a 21-month sentence in prison after his mother organised his arrest for possession with intent to supply drugs to teach him a lesson. Since leaving prison, he has began working as a dish-washer at the Mimica’s restaurant, having been introduced by prison mate Stefan Vargic.

Where have I seen Patrick Gibson before? Gibson is best known for starring as Steve Winchell in Netflix’s The OA, and for appearing in The White Princess, Primeval, The Tudors and war-comedy Their Finest. He recently appeared in Tolkien alongside Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins.

Vincent Regan plays Billy Murdoch

Channel 4

Who is Billy Murdoch? Billy is a new member of the Organised Crime Unit, having been seconded there as a specialist in Eastern European drug gangs. He’s divorced with a sixteen-year-old and tends to use his contacts and military background to circumvent the police’s bureaucratic labyrinth.

Where have I seen Vincent Regan before? Regan began his TV career in ITV’s London’s Burning before going on to appear in films such as 300, Troy, Clash of the Titans, Snow White and the Huntsman and Vendetta. As for TV, he’s appeared in Flesh and Blood, Traces, Poldark, Victoria and Vera among other shows.

Toni Gojanovic plays Davor Mimica

Channel 4

Who is Davor Mimica? Davor is the eldest child and leader of the Mimica family. His father was murdered by Serbian forces during the War in the Former Yoglsavia, and he has ambitions to take over the illegal cocaine trade in south west England. He isn’t afraid to be ruthless when dealing with anyone who gets in his way and manages to stay off the police’s radar, however he keeps his sexuality a secret from those close to him.

Where have I seen Toni Gojanovic before? Croatian actor Gojanovic previously starred in HBO Europe drama Uspjeh.

Kazia Pelka plays Dubravka Mimica

Channel 4

Who is Dubravka Mimica? Dubravka is the Mimica family matriarch who moved her family from Croatia to the UK after the civil war and saved to open ‘the smallest pizza place in Bristol’. She now owns the Vino Montana restaurant and is a welcoming host, but fiercely protective of her family.

Where have I seen Kazia Pelka before? Pelka has appeared in Brookside, Heartbeat, The Bill, Doctors and Casualty among other shows.

Issy Knopfler plays Bianca Mimica

Channel 4

Who is Bianca Mimica? Bianca is the youngest child of the Mimica family, born in England and uninvolved in her brother’s criminal activities. She works as a waitress at the family restaurant when she’s not studying law at a local University. Her boyfriend is Christian’s former cellmate Stefan.

Where have I seen Issy Knopfler before? Before We Die is Knopfler’s first big TV role, however she’s due to star in upcoming film Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men.

Petar Cvirn plays Stefan Vargic

Channel 4

Who is Stefan Vargic? Stefan is Christian’s former cellmate and Bianca’s boyfriend. He helps Davos with his criminal activities but would rather be drinking in the pub or watching sport.

Where have I seen Petar Cvirn before? Cvirn has appeared in a number of Croatian titles such as Sleep Sweet My Darling, Freedom from Despair and God Forbid a Worse Thing Should Happen.

Ryszard Turbiasz plays Zvonomir Mimica

Channel 4

Who is Zvonomir Mimica? Zvonomir is Dubravka’s brother-in–law and the uncle of Davor and Bianca. He handles the Mimica family’s dirty work.

Where have I seen Ryszard Turbiasz before? Belgian actor Turbiasz has appeared in films such as Dossier K, Linkeroever, Verboden the zuchten and Manneken Pis.

Bill Ward plays Sean Hardacre

Getty

Who is Sean Hardacre? Bill is Hannah’s colleague within the OCU with whom she’s having an affair. He is married, but plans to leave both his wife and the police force to settle down with Hannah. He has become a mentor and a father figure to Hannah’s son Christian and begins to investigate the Mimicas when Christian warns him about the family’s criminal connections.

Where have I seen Bill Ward before? Ward is best known for playing Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street from 2003-2007, before appearing in Emmerdale as James Barton. Outside of soaps, he’s been in Netflix’s After Life, Silent Witness, Crime Stories and Midsomer Murders.

Rebecca Scroggs plays Tina Carter

Getty

Who is Tina Carter? Tina is the head of the OCU, having recently been promoted to Detective Chief Inspector. She is Hannah and Sean’s boss, and has her suspicions about their working relationship.

Where have I seen Rebecca Scroggs before? Scroggs is best known for playing Fiona ‘Tosh’ Mackintosh on EastEnders in 2014. She has since appeared on Holby City, Casualty, comedy-drama Flack, Queens of Mystery, Alex Rider and Grace.

Steve Toussaint plays Leonard Kane

Who is Leonard Kane? Kane is a local Superintendent for South Western Police who oversees the OCU.

Where have I seen Steve Toussaint before? Toussaint has appeared in It’s A Sin, Our Girl, Killed by My Debt, Death in Paradise, DCI Banks and Line of Duty.