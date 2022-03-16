Before We Die starring Lesley Sharp returns for season 2
The BAFTA nominee is reprising her role of Detective Hannah Laing in the Channel 4 drama's upcoming season.
Channel 4 has renewed Before We Die for a second season, with Lesley Sharp set to return as Hannah Laing.
The drama, which was based on a Swedish series of the same name, aired last year, with Sharp starring as Hannah – a detective who joins forces with fellow officer Billy Murdoch (Vincent Regan) to protect her son Christian (Patrick Gibson) from a crime family he's become involved with.
Season 2 will follow a different storyline to the original Swedish show, Channel 4 has said, with Hannah going directly up against Dubravka (Kazia Pelka), the matriarch at the head of the Mimica family.
On returning to Before We Die for season 2, Sharp said: "To take part in a story that has a complex, ambivalent, older female character at the centre of its beating heart is a privilege.
"I am excited and honoured to be part of this collaborative, creative team. Viva Hannah! Viva Channel4! Viva Eagle Eye! Here’s to the next chapter of Before We Die."
Caroline Hollick, Channel 4's Head of Drama, also said: "I'm delighted to welcome back this gripping crime thriller to the channel.
"Series 1 struck a chord with audiences, with over 12 million viewers tuned into the show on All 4 - from the edge of their seats," adding that the upcoming series is set to feature "more surprises, twists and turns".
The six-part series followed Hannah as she tried to identify the mole within her police department while her son Christian infiltrated the drug-dealing Mimica family.
