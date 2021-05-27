Before We Die star Lesley Sharp addresses possibility of season 2, saying the characters “need a bit of rest and recuperation”

Before We Die star Lesley Sharp has spoken about the possibility of the Channel 4 drama returning for a second series, saying her character Hannah will need a break before taking on another case.

The detective drama, which is based on a Swedish series Before We Die, premiered on Wednesday and follows Hannah Laing, a detective investigating the murder of a colleague, linked to a local crime family with which her son Christian is now involved.

When asked about the future of the series, Patrick Gibson, who plays Christian, told RadioTimes.com and other press: “They’re knackered by the end of this one – they’ve been through a lot.”

Sharp added: “They all survive by the skin of their teeth so they need a bit of rest and recuperation if they’re coming back.

“But you know, I think the thing is those questions are always down to– they’re sort of not really down to us. It’s down to whether or not the show proves to be something that people want to watch.

“You can’t second guess that. You can keep your fingers crossed because you think something’s good but there’s no knowing.”

Vincent Regan, who plays Hannah’s colleague Billy Murdoch in the Before We Die cast, said there’s a lot more to explore in the Bristol-based series around drug crime, adding that it doesn’t stop with the Mimica family.

“With a drama like Before We Die, it’s like you pull at a thread on a piece of a garment and you keep pulling and pulling and you realise that the thread is getting longer and longer.

“When it gets to the end of episode six, we’ve been pulling lots of threads but we still realise there is a hell of a big cardigan that you can carry on pulling and, when it comes to organised drug crime in Bristol, you expose the Mimicas and another gang and then you realise there are more gangs, there are more bent cops.

“So I think that situation we arrive at towards the end is, ‘Oh my god, we’ve done that but what the hell else is there out there?’ So I think if the audience loves the show and Channel 4 love the show then there are of course possibilities.”

Sharp recently revealed that Before We Die shares “the bones” of the Swedish original and shared which aspects they left out.