These exclusive images give us a first look at Lesley Sharp back as Hannah Laing, as well as co-stars including Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica and Vincent Regan as Billy Murdock.

Channel 4 thriller Before We Die will soon be returning to our screens for a second season, and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look at the show's new outing.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 can also confirm that Priyanga Burford (Steeltown Murders, Industry) joins the series in a currently undisclosed role for season 2.

The second season is set to divert from the storyline of the original Swedish series on which season 1 was based, and will instead see Hannah go up against Dubravka, the matriarch at the head of the Mimica Croatian crime family.

Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp) in Before We Die. Sofie Gheysens/Channel 4

Season 1 of Before We Die first arrived in May 2021, and followed Laing, a senior police detective who was forced to make a terrible decision when her son Christian went off the rails and started working for Mimica.

Read more:

When the second season was first announced last year, Sharp said of stepping back into her role as Hannah: "To take part in a story that has a complex, ambivalent, older female character at the centre of its beating heart is a privilege.

Priyanga Burford in Before We Die. Channel 4

"I am excited and honoured to be part of this collaborative, creative team. Viva Hannah! Viva Channel 4! Viva Eagle Eye! Here’s to the next chapter of Before We Die."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Channel 4's head of drama, Caroline Hollick, said: "I’m delighted to welcome back this gripping crime thriller to the channel. Series one struck a chord with audiences, with over 12 million viewers tuned into the show on All 4 - from the edge of their seats.

More like this

Billy Murdock (Vincent Regan) in Before We Die. Sofie Gheysens/Channel 4

"I can’t wait for audiences to enter back into this world - with more surprises, twists and turns in store - and I’m delighted to have Lesley Sharp back at the helm playing the formidable Hannah Laing, along with the rest of our brilliant cast."

Channel 4 has also released a trailer for the new season, which shows plenty of high drama, as Hannah warns that Christian is "as good as dead". You can check that out right here now:

Before We Die season 2 is coming soon to Channel 4. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.