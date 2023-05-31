Though we don't have a release date just yet, the broadcaster has shared some first-look images to tide viewers over until then, featuring both returning cast members and some new additions too.

The BBC's wartime drama World on Fire is set to return to the small screen for a second outing following the release of season 1 in 2019.

The Crown's Lesley Manville, pictured above, is back as Robina Chase, while Jonah Hauer-King, who recently played Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid, returns as her son, Harry Chase.

Jonah Hauer-King as Harry Chase in World on Fire season 2. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Barney Cokeliss

Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal) as Stan and Parker Sawyers (A Discovery of Witches) as Albert also feature.

Both of Harry's romantic interests from season 1 are back too, with Shetland's Julia Brown playing Lois and Receptura's Zofia Wichłacz playing Kasia. Eugénie Derouand (The Advent Calendar) is also back as Henriette.

Parker Sawyers as Albert in World on Fire season 2. BBC/Mammoth Screen

Among the fresh faces joining the cast are Shetland's Mark Bonnar, who will play the mysterious Sir James Danemere. Runaways star Gregg Sulkin will play a brave but reckless RAF pilot, while Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil) features as a fearless and determined leader of a specialist unit of the British Indian Army.

Miriam Schiweck (Der Staatsanwalt) also joins as a German teenage member of the Band of German Maidens.

Miriam Schiweck as Marga in World on Fire season 2. BBC/Mammoth Screen

The synopsis teases the six-episode second season will see RAF pilots be sent to destroy German bombers "prowling the skies above Manchester, with rescue operations under way on the streets below – the true reality of war has arrived in Britain".

Eugenie Derouand as Henriette in World on Fire season 2. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Barney Cokeliss

The BBC also revealed that season 2 would take viewers "from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat".

World on Fire season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

