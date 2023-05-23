The hand-drawn animated special will be an adaptation of Judith Kerr's Mog's Christmas, with the special celebrating the 100th anniversary of Kerr's birth.

Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch are set to lead an all-star voice cast for Channel 4's adaptation of Mog's Christmas, which will debut later this year.

Foy and Cumberbatch will play Mrs and Mr Thomas in the special, and they will be joined by Miriam Margolyes (Harry Potter) and Maggie Steed (Ten Percent) as the Aunts, Zawe Ashton (The Marvels) as Mrs Gaynor, Charlie Higson (Broadchurch) as the Jolly Uncle and comedian Gareth Berliner (Coronation Street) as the Chestnut Seller.

Meanwhile, Amelie Law and Teddy Skelton will play children Debbie and Nicky, and Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh will narrate the special. Tacy Kneale, Judith Kerr's daughter, will provide Mog's purrs and meows.

The official plot synopsis for Mog’s Christmas says that "Mr and Mrs Thomas and their children Debbie and Nicky are busy making preparations for Christmas".

The synopsis continues: "With two Aunts and a jolly Uncle also staying in the house, Mog, the beloved family cat, is feeling a bit ignored. When Mr Thomas and the two children arrive home with an enormous Christmas tree, Mog takes fright and scrambles onto the roof for safety.

"Regardless of the Thomas family's attempts to rescue her, Mog doesn't manage to come down. Despite everyone’s fears, Mog has a magical night in the snow with a cat themed Christmas dream.

"The next morning on Christmas day, when a hungry Mog hears the mention of breakfast, she falls down the chimney and arrives in the kitchen to the surprise and relief of all the family. At last Mog has everyone’s attention, and a Happy Christmas is had by all!"

The special will be produced by Lupus Films, for HarperCollins Children's Books and Universal Pictures Content Group. The team last worked together on Channel 4's adaptation of Kerr's The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Gwawr Lloyd, drama commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: "We are utterly delighted to be bringing Mog to screen with our partners. It is the perfect Christmas tale full of fun and adventure with a star-studded cast including Claire Foy as Mrs Thomas and Benedict Cumberbatch as Mr Thomas."

Mog's Christmas will air on Channel 4 this Christmas. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

