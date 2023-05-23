Listed under Chris Davies Estate Agents, the three-bedroom property is going for £995 per month. It is also on the market for £212,000, for those wanting to make it their own.

Fans of Gavin & Stacey looking for a place in South Wales are in luck as Uncle Bryn's house is available to buy or rent in Barry.

The mid-terrace on Trinity Street will be familiar to fans of the James Corden comedy, which ran from 2007 to 2010 before it made a comeback for a beloved Christmas special in 2019. Used as the home of Rob Brydon's character in season 1 before the current owners moved in, they only realised it was likely their house after catching up with the show.

Rob Brydon on Trinity Street in the new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. (BBC)

"Our neighbours were away at the time so I couldn't ask them so I rang the BBC. They said due to data protection they couldn't tell us – they said they were filming series two and if someone knocked on my door then we would know," previous owner Lisa Edwards told WalesOnline.

Of course, the knock on the door did come, with Edwards and her husband hosting the likes of Corden, Brydon and Ruth Jones.

She added: "For season 2 they completely re-did the living room. There were stuffed animals and tanks - it didn't look even slightly like our living room. They catalogued everything and had to put it all back in the right place.

"We had this DFS sofa and when we moved it in it was a real struggle so they said they wouldn't bother to move it. We actually sold it on eBay and put on the listings that it was a famous sofa."

Speaking to Sky News, Andrew Fenton from Chris Davies Estate Agents said that the series had "reignited Barry".

"I think it's nationally recognised and one of those things that has put Barry, not back on the map, but shown that it's such a nice area to live," he added.

Despite the clamour from fans, it's unclear at this stage whether the show will return for either another season or a Christmas episode following the record-breaking 2019 special.

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

