The actor and comedian is leaving The Late Late Show after seven years at the helm, with his final episodes airing at the end of the week.

While UK TV fans know James Corden best as Gavin & Stacey 's Smithy, he's since become a big name in the States thanks to The Late Late Show – however, he's about to hang up his CBS hosting boots for the foreseeable.

Since taking over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, he's won nine Emmy Awards, hosted the Tonys and the Grammys, launched Carpool Karaoke: The Series and starred in several films, but the actor announced last year that he'd decided to leave the CBS show.

"I will be a mess on that last show," he told The Drew Barrymore Show. "I will cry my eyes out."

Here's everything you need to know about The Last Late Late Show with James Corden and how to watch it in the UK.

When is James Corden's final Late Late Show?

The final episode of James Corden's Late Late Show is set to air on Thursday 27th April on CBS in the United States – although fans in the UK will have to wait an extra day to watch James Corden's last hurrah.

Corden's final two episodes will air on Sky Showcase on Friday 28th April at 10:15pm and 11:15pm.

The show's final episode with Corden will see Harry Styles and Will Ferrell stop by to give the comedian and actor a big send-off, as well as K-pop group Blackpink and Tom Cruise, who'll appear in the pre-show finale. There'll also be an hour-long special of Carpool Karaoke airing before the very last episode.

While there were rumours that One Direction were going to reunite for Corden's final show after fans noticed similar gaps in each of the singers' schedules, the show denied this, writing on Twitter: "Nobody loves the boys more than us... but this story just isn't true."

Why is James Corden leaving The Late Late Show?

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Corden said: "I'm just leaving the show primarily because we're a long way from home and we really want our children to know what it's like to grow up in London and have a solid relationship with their grandparents and that is time that you don't get back really.

"So however hard it is to go, I'm completely certain it's the right thing to do it and I've loved every second of doing it."

Meanwhile, he said on The Drew Barrymore Show that he "never ever considered" The Late Late Show to be "the final destination" for his career.

"When I was shooting the show Mammals two summers ago, one day I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6am and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs.

"And he said, 'Are you working today?' And I said, 'I am.' And he said, 'But it's Sunday.' And I said, 'I know, buddy, but the schedule is just so all over the place, [I've] just got to get it done because I only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the [Late Late] show.'

"And his face just kind of dropped. And I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, 'I've realised, best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us. And I cannot waste another one.'"

He added that ultimately, he's leaving the show to move back to the UK and "put down some roots in London", saying: "It feels absolutely right in every single way."

The Last Late Late Show with James Corden airs in the UK on Sky Showcase on Friday 28th April at 10:15pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

