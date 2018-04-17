Although the 40-minutes show (not including adverts) airs Monday to Friday nights in the US, the UK version will pick out highlights to create a single one-hour show each week.

The deal also means that you can now watch The Late Late Show online in the UK.

Full episodes of the show are available via Sky Box Sets. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still watch the episodes via streaming service NOW TV.

How can I watch Carpool Karaoke: The Series?

Although originally only a segment on The Late Late show, Carpool Karaoke has now also got its own spin-off series. All 19 episodes of season 1 are available to watch on Apple Music.