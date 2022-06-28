The comedian and actor joined Vernon Kay on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show this morning, where he talked everything from Carpool Karaoke to The Late Late Show, which he has announced his intention to step down from next year.

James Corden has discussed the future of wildly popular sitcom Gavin & Stacey , saying that collaborator Ruth Jones will have the final say on whether it returns for more episodes.

That particular development sparked rumours about whether Corden could be shifting his attention back to Gavin & Stacey, which has gone rather quiet since 2019's Christmas reunion ended on a shock cliffhanger.

Fans have been demanding more episodes ever since, but the show's creators have been non-committal on whether there will be any more, with Corden saying his trust is in Jones to make the decision.

"I wish I could say it’s up to me. The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it’s Ruth and I, and if I’m being completely honest, her judgement is exceptional," he began.

"I am going to have a bit more free time as of next year and that will open some time for us to just be together, I hope. But honestly, I’m so touched every time I get here when people ask about it. It’s amazing."

The previous Christmas special reunited the cast of the sitcom after nine years apart, ending with Nessa (Jones) getting down on one knee to propose to her on-again off-again partner Smithy (Corden).

The episode cut to credits before we got to hear Smithy's stunned response, leaving viewers uncertain whether the duo have wedding bells in their future or are destined to remain just good friends.

"It's incredible how people care about those characters in the show," continued Corden. "It’s so great and I realise the ending of that special does very definitely tease something else. But it’s always been the two of us... and we can’t write separately.

"We’ve never been able to write over Zoom or anything at all. We’ve just got to be in a room together, talking with a pack of Post-It Notes and a pen and at some point we get a laptop out, but that’s even way down the line."

Ruth Jones and James Corden in Gavin & Stacey

Jones has previously suggested she would be content with leaving the story on its current loose end, saying there's "something nice about leaving it hanging in the air".

Corden added: "She just always knows. I trust her so much. She is, I think, a genius and... for me, I would be excited just to be in a room with her, so we will. I’m going to see her this summer, but I doubt we’ll talk about the show.

"The last few times we’ve talked we haven’t even mentioned it really... it’s always a friendship first. I’m so proud of the fact... we love each other so much and our families and all those things, so she’ll know when it’s right and together we’ll figure it out.

"If – IF – that ever happens, but I do think it’s a big 'if', I don’t think it’s a 'when'."

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

