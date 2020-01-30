Talking to press in the winners room after the ceremony, co-creator Jones revealed some of the obstacles that could get in the way of more episodes.

She said: "They [fans] ask if there's going to be any more and the answer is I genuinely don't know. It was difficult to get together to write it and to find time when everybody was available for the filming period, so there are a lot of hurdles to overcome.

"And also, there's something nice about leaving it hanging in the air and wondering 'did they ever get married, or didn't they?' So, we'll see."

Jones's comments refer to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger which saw Nessa (Jones) propose to her on-again off-again lover Smithy (James Corden).

Co-star Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman on the series, had a more confident outlook.

"I think there's a pretty good chance of it now, with 18 million people waiting for it. I don't think the BBC are going to miss out on that one," he said.

On the red carpet of the NTAs, Matthew Horne and Joanna Page told RadioTimes.com they would "love" to return as the title characters of the show.

Page had previously claimed she would put money on the show returning, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer