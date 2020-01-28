The festive episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Nessa (Ruth Jones) confessing her love for Smithy (James Corden) and proposing.

"There was some anger about the cliffhanger, which I think is quite funny, but it was a good way to leave it I think – it keeps people guessing!" said Horne.

"I'm the same as everybody else – I can't wait to see if he says yes or not," added Page. "I'd love there to be more – when I first read the script, I saw that was the end I thought 'No! No! They can't leave it like that!', so I'd love it if there was more."

Echoing his co-star's comments, Horne said: "I'd love there to be some more Gavin & Stacey, yeah, I love playing that character and I love being with those people, so I would love to do more."

The special was watched by an incredible 18.5 million people, with Horne describing the revived show's success as "incredible" and "an absolute whirlwind".

"Right from when we found out we were doing it again... I mean, I found out nearly a year ago now, the whole year's just been absolutely unbelievable," he said. "Just the love that there has been for the show and the amount of people that watched the show was extraordinary."

Ruth Jones and James Corden, who also co-write the series, recently hinted that the show might indeed return again in some form, which sounds pretty tidy to us...

Interview by Flora Carr