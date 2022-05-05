With the series ending on a cliffhanger, thoughts inevitably turn to whether there will be a second season, and if we will see Nightingale Hart and its group of agents and assistants again.

Ten Percent, the British remake of Call My Agent! , has been available on Amazon Prime Video for a week now, meaning many viewers will have already binged their way through all eight episodes.

With plenty still to wrap up and the potential for far more celebrity cameos, there certainly feels like there's more to see (Call My Agent! has already run for four seasons, with a fifth on the way).

Read on for everything you need to know about Ten Percent season 2.

*Warning – this article contains full spoilers for Ten Percent season 1*

Has Ten Percent been renewed for season 2?

Hiftu Quasem (centre) with Jim Broadbent and Jack Davenport in Ten Percent. Amazon

Not yet, but watch this space. Ten Percent season 1 definitely leaves a number of loose threads hanging for a potential second season to pick up, and it definitely seems as though the cast would be up for it.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Jack Davenport called his character "the role of a lifetime" and said "I've never got to play someone so complicated, flawed, unintentionally funny at times."

Davenport continued: "I would be desperately sad if this was it. I never think this because in my own diffident English way you're sort of mortified about sort of bigging anything up, but it's really good. And I'd like to be in something really good for more than one year. So let’s have more, please."

When is Ten Percent season 2 likely to air?

Without a second season having been confirmed, it's difficult to say. But if things get rolling and season 2 goes into production fairly soon then perhaps we could expect the new episodes to land about a year after the first season did, so in Spring 2023.

We'll keep this article updated with more news as we have it.

What will Ten Percent season 2 be about?

Ten Percent season one left a few threads hanging, particularly with regards to Jonathan and his relationship. It seems that his wife is giving him a second chance after finding out he had an illegitimate daughter from an affair around the time of their son's birth, but she doesn't know about his more recent fling with Julia.

Although Jonathan didn't end up sleeping with his assistant, this is sure to haunt the couple's relationship, and the agency, in future.

Meanwhile, Misha seems to be stepping up into an agent role, Rebecca's project, Eight Days, has found its star in Clémence Poésy and David Harewood is in line to be the new Bond. Dan and Zoe appear to be making their relationship more official, and we're still waiting to see whether Ollie's interest in Kevin is reciprocated.

Expect a lot of these threads to be picked up in season 2 if the show does return.

Ten Percent season 2 cast - who's likely to return?

We'd expect all of the main cast of agents and assistants to return (barring Jim Broadbent's Richard Nightingale who died in the first episode). We'd also expect Tim McInnerny's Simon Gould, Eléonore Arnaud's Margaux Martorana, Edward Bluemel's Luke Nightingale and Natasha Little's Charlotte Nightingale to come back, while there could potentially be reappearances from some guest stars such as David Harewood and Clémence Poésy, whose stories were more woven into the series arc.

Here's a full list of everyone we'd expect to return for season 2:

Jack Davenport as Jonathan Nightingale

Lydia Leonard as Rebecca Fox

Maggie Steed as Stella Hart

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Dan Bala

Hiftu Quasem as Misha Virani

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Zoe Spencer

Rebecca Humphries as Julia Fincham

Harry Trevaldwyn as Ollie Rogers

Tim McInnerny as Simon Gould

Chelsey Crisp as Kirsten Furst

Jack Holden as Kevin

Eléonore Arnaud as Margaux Martorana

Edward Bluemel as Luke Nightingale

Natasha Little as Charlotte Nightingale

Beyond the main cast we'd also expect a whole host of new celebrity cameos next season - who knows who could pop up as themselves?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ten Percent season 2 Trailer

There isn't a trailer for season 2 yet as filming hasn't started yet, but we'll keep this page updated as soon as we have more news and if one becomes available.

Until then you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here.

All eight episodes of Ten Percent season 1 are available on Amazon Prime Video now – sign up for Amazon Prime video here.

You can also find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.