The English language adaptation, called Ten Percent (a nod to the commission that talent agents receive), is hitting Amazon Prime Video soon , and stars Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, amongst others.

Call My Agent!, the acclaimed French comedy drama available on Netflix , is getting a British remake, and we've now got both a trailer and a release date.

Throughout the series, which comes from BAFTA award winner John Morton (Twenty Twelve, W1A), the cast will be joined by a host of A-list guest stars playing themselves, as clients of the fictional London talent agency Nightingale Hart. The show focuses on the agents as they scramble to keep their clients happy and business afloat after the sudden death of their founder.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ten Percent.

Ten Percent release date

All eight episodes of Ten Percent will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday 28th April 2022, meaning we only have a few more weeks to wait.

Meanwhile, in the US the series will be coming to Sundance Now on 29th April.

Ten Percent cast

Jim Broadbent, Hiftu Quasem and Jack Davenport in Ten Percent. Amazon

The show's agents are played by a stacked cast including Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, The Pirates of the Caribbean series), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), Maggie Steed (Fisherman’s Friends), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster), Hiftu Quasem (Killing Eve), Fola Evans-Akingbola (Black Mirror), Rebecca Humphries (The Crown), Harry Trevaldwyn (The Bubble) and Jim Broadbent (The Duke, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince).

Meanwhile celebrities set to play themselves in cameos include:

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

(The Crown) Olivia Williams (The Father)

(The Father) David Oyelowo (The Girl Before)

(The Girl Before) Jessica Oyelowo (A United Kingdom)

(A United Kingdom) Dominic West (Downton Abbey: A New Era)

(Downton Abbey: A New Era) Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton)

(Bridgerton) Kelly MacDonald (Black Mirror)

(Black Mirror) Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Himesh Patel (Don’t Look Up!)

David Harewood (Supergirl)

Clemence Poesy (Tenet)

Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones) Eleonore Arnaud (Nu) and Natasha Little (Vanity Fair) round out the cast in currently undisclosed roles.

What is Ten Percent based on?

Ten Percent is based on an acclaimed French series Dix Pour Cent, which is known in the UK and US as Call My Agent!. The show stars Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel and Liliane Rovère and has won multiple awards.

It is currently nominated for Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics Choice Television Awards.

Ten Percent trailer

You can watch the trailer for Ten Percent, featuring Helena Bonham Carter, David Oyelowo and more below.

