The Amazon Prime Video series, titled Ten Percent (a nod to the commission that talent agents receive), focuses on the fictional London talent agency Nightingale Hart and its roster of celebrity clients.

An English-language remake of the French comedy hit Call My Agent! is on its way – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at the trailer and confirm the release date.

It will launch on the platform on 28th April 2022, with a host of guest stars playing themselves.

The announced A-List cameos include Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, Dominic West, Emma Corrin, Kelly Macdonald, Himesh Patel, David Harewood and Clémence Poésy – although we expect there'll be additional surprise appearances, too.

In the trailer, we're introduced to the various unique scenarios the agents must contend with, with seasoned agent Jonathan (Jack Davenport) helping to hide David Oyelowo from his real-life wife Jessica, and Alex (Lydia Leonard) apparently looking to poach Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor by cornering her on her morning jog.

Other key moments include Kelly Macdonald pouring a green smoothie over the head of her agent Dan (Prasanna Puwanarajah), and Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams in the awkward position of having both received an offer for the same part.

We also learn that the agency is "f**ked" financially (at least according to Jonathan), and will have to sell out to a larger American company – bringing with it further difficulties, as the various agents scramble to keep their clients onboard.

"I thought I'd say hello to my favourite client," Stella (Maggie Steed) tells a disgruntled-looking Dominic West.

"Why, what happened? Did Jude Law die?" West deadpans.

The remake is penned by BAFTA award winner John Morton (Twenty Twelve, W1A) and inspired by the acclaimed French original series Dix Pour Cent (known in the UK and US as Call My Agent!).

