Ten Percent cast pick their favourite celebrity guest stars

Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor and Kelly Macdonald are among the celebrities lining up to appear in the show, playing themselves as clients of the fictional London agency upon which the show centres, Nightingale Hart.

The highly-anticipated Call My Agent! remake Ten Percent arrives on Amazon Prime Video today (28th April), and it's set to feature some truly starry guest appearances.

However, the question is who were the central cast – who play the agents and assistants on the show – most excited to be working with?

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Lydia Leonard, who plays Rebecca, a dedicated yet often fearsome agent, said: "They were all really great fun, and so generous. Helena Bonham Carter, I suppose, was a particular highlight for me. She was everything you’d expect and more and just really magic."

Meanwhile, Prasanna Puwanarajah, who plays Dan, said that "Himesh Patel is someone who I've admired and found very amusing and so it was lovely to work with him, he was brilliant, really, really funny", while he also picked "the great David Harewood, who I think is rapidly becoming a national treasure".

Puwanarajah explained that "the nature of the input of the guest cameo is really quite varied", with some of them poking fun at themselves in roles which are "almost farce", while others act as "the still centre around which a certain amount of British chaos is occurring".

The cast of UK Call My Agent! remake Ten Percent Amazon

The show focuses on the agents as they scramble to keep their clients happy and business afloat, while it also spends time with the assistants who have their own troubles throughout the series.

Harry Trevaldwyn and Hiftu Quasem, who play assistants Ollie and Misha, both agreed that they had "no chill" when around the guest stars, with Trevaldwyn saying: "I didn't not get starstruck by each and every one and I didn't hide it with each and every one."

Trevaldwyn also called Jim Broadbent, who isn't playing himself in the show and instead plays the founder of the agency the characters work at, "just the sweetest, loveliest man, so talented, and if I had the credits he’s had, I'd be an absolute monster!"

