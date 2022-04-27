Ten Percent cast

The show focuses on a group of talents agents as they scramble to keep their clients happy and the business afloat.

Ten Percent, the British remake of French hit Call My Agent! is almost here, and it's not short of star talent.

Helena Bonham Carter, David Oyelowo, Phoebe Dynevor and Himesh Patel are all set to cameo as themselves across the series, along with many more, yet the central cast of agents and assistants is no less impressive.

With Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed and Prasanna Puwanarajah leading the way as the core team of agents, and Jim Broadbent playing their founder, it's quite the line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Ten Percent.

Jack Davenport plays Jonathan Nightingale

Jack Davenport Jim Spellman / Getty

Who is Jonathan Nightingale? Jonathan is a smarmy and often self-serving agent at Nightingale Hart. He struggles to escape the shadow of his father, the founder of the agency, Richard.

Where have I seen Jack Davenport before? Davenport is probably best known for his role as James Norrington in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. He's also appeared in films such as Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Talented Mr Ripley, and on TV has been in The Morning Show and Breathless.

Lydia Leonard plays Rebecca Fox

Lydia Leonard Lia Toby/Getty Images

Who is Rebecca Fox? Rebecca is a fearsome agent who's determined to set up a production arm of the business to produce her own passion project, an adaptation of the book Eight Days. She hires Misha as her assistant at the start of the series.

Where have I seen Lydia Leonard before? Leonard appeared in 2019's Last Christmas, and has had roles in series such as Apple Tree Yard, Absentia and Gentleman Jack.

Maggie Steed plays Stella Hart

Maggie Steed (far right) with Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard and Prasanna Puwanarajah Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Who is Stella Hart? Stella has been with Nightingale since the beginning and is great friends with their founder, Richard. She's often the cool head in the room, but she has her principles and will stick with them no matter what.

Where have I seen Maggie Steed before? On the big screen Steed has been seen in Transformers: The Last Knight, Paddington 2 and Fisherman's Friends. On TV she has been in series such as EastEnders and Chewing Gum.

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Dan Bala

Prasanna Puwanarajah, Lydia Leonard and Maggie Steed in Call My Agent Amazon

Who is Dan Bala? Dan is an agent at Nightingale Hart who in the first episode we see trying to manage a delicate situation with his client, Kelly Macdonald. Throughout the series he grows close with receptionist and aspiring actor, Zoe.

Where have I seen Prasanna Puwanarajah before? Puwanarajah is best known for his roles in Line of Duty, Patrick Melrose and Doctor Foster, and is set to appear in an upcoming season of The Crown.

Hiftu Quasem plays Misha Virani

Hiftu Quasem (centre) with Jim Broadbent and Jack Davenport in Ten Percent. Amazon

Who is Misha Virani? Misha is hard-working and passionate, and she joins the agency as Rebecca's new assistant at the start of the series. She has a secret connection with Jonathan which the latter doesn't want to get out at any cost.

Where have I seen Hiftu Quasem before? Quasem has appeared in Killing Eve, The Nest and Endeavour.

Fola Evans-Akingbola plays Zoe Spencer

Fola Evans-Akingbola Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Who is Zoe Spencer? Zoe is the receptionist at Nightingale Hart, but she dreams of becoming an actor. At the start of the series she is constantly overlooked by her colleagues who underestimate her abilities.

Where have I seen Fola Evans-Akingbola before? Evans-Akingbola has appeared in Trying, Black Mirror and Game of Thrones, as well as in a recurring role as JP's wife Rosie on Death in Paradise.

Harry Trevaldwyn plays Ollie Rogers

Harry Trevaldwyn Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Who is Ollie Rogers? Ollie is Dan's assistant, who forms a firm friendship with Misha, despite initially seeming somewhat threatened by her.

Where have I seen Harry Trevaldwyn before? Trevaldwyn appeared in the Timothée Chalamet starring Netflix film The King, and also had a role in this year's The Bubble.

Rebecca Humphries plays Julia Fincham

Rebecca Humphries (fifth from left) with the cast of Ten Percent Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

Who is Julia Fincham? Julia is Jonathan's assistant. She's hard-working, shrewd and will do anything for him, but she senses there's something he and Misha aren't telling her, and therefore doesn't trust the new assistant

Where have I seen Rebecca Humphries before? Humphries has history with talent agencies, having appeared in Morgana Robinson's The Agency. She has also appeared in Friday Night Dinner and as Carol Thatcher in The Crown.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jim Broadbent plays Richard Nightingale

Jim Broadbent Kate Green/Getty Images

Who is Richard Nightingale? Richard is the founder of Nightingale Hart and is beloved by all, seen as a smooth operator who always has a plan and can always de-escalate a situation.

Where have I seen Jim Broadbent before? Broadbent has had a long and stories career, appearing in the Harry Potter films, Game of Thrones and Hot Fuzz amongst many other series and films. He won an Oscar for his role in 2001 film Iris.

Tim McInnerny plays Simon Gould

Tim McInnerny Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

Who is Simon Gould? Simon is a good friend of Richard's who has been with the agency since it began, but due his anxiety leads him to often run from opportunities. With his career going nowhere, Jonathan sees him as a burden on the agency that they need to get rid of.

Where have I seen Tim McInnerny before? McInnerny's roles include appearances in Notting Hill, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who, while last year he appeared in BBC series The Serpent.

All eight episodes of Ten Percent are arriving on Amazon Prime Video on 28th April 2022 – sign up for Amazon Prime video here. You can also find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey