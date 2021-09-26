Endeavour season 9: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

ITV detective drama Endeavour returned earlier this year for an eighth season, reuniting Morse and Thursday for another round of crime-solving.

The prequel to Inspector Morse kicked off its eighth instalment in 1971 in Oxford, and at the beginning of the three-part season, Morse is still grappling with the tragic events in season seven (you can read our full explainer piece here).

However, there’s little time before CID are hit with another huge case. In Endeavour season eight episode one, titled Striker, a small bomb explodes in an Oxford college, killing a professor’s secretary.

And in the season finale, tensions mounted and Morse was effectively sidelined from a key investigation.

Will Endeavour return for a follow-up ninth season? Read on for everything you need to know.

Endeavour season 9 release date

Season nine has yet to be confirmed, and the cast have previously stressed that the show’s future will depend on how season eight is received by viewers. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

“We’d want to see how these three films [in season eight] are received, then decide whether we feel there might be more to do,” Shaun Evans previously told The Observer.

However, given what we know from Inspector Morse about the future Endeavour – isolated, and apparently estranged from Thursday – there will likely be further scope for a ninth season.

Endeavour season 9 cast

We’ll hopefully see the return of our two leads: Shaun Evans as Endeavour, and Roger Allam as Fred Thursday.

We’ll also hopefully see other supporting characters in the Endeavour cast return, including Joan Thursday (Sara Vickers), Anton Lesser as Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as Detective Sergeant Jim Strange, and Abigail Thaw as journalist Dorothea Frazil.

Endeavour season 9 trailer

There’s no trailer for Endeavour season nine as it has yet to be formally commissioned by ITV, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.