In the pictures, we see Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) and Fred Thursday (Roger Allam) in the midst of an intense conversation, while others show Morse looking solemnly at Dorothea Frazil (Abigail Thaw), the editor of the Oxford Mail.

While Endeavour may be ending after 13 years , the Inspector Morse spin-off is returning for one last season – and ITV has teased the cases to come with some first-look images.

Others show Morse and Thursday busy at work on their next cases, which will air over three films set in the early '70s.

Shaun Evans as Endeavour. ITV

The first film take place in spring 1972, with Morse and Thursday looking into two unexplained deaths tied to the Oxford Concert Orchestra before investigating a body discovered in a derelict warehouse that unearths some unsettling connections to cases the duo thought were left behind.

Season 9 began filming in Oxford in May last year, with ITV announcing that screenwriter Russell Lewis, producers Mammoth Screen, Evans and Allam had "mutually decided" to bring Endeavour to a close.

Shaun Evans as Endeavour and Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil. ITV

Speaking about the show coming to an end, executive producer Damien Timmer said: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.

"Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us!" he said, adding: "Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!"

Shaun Evans as Endeavour and Roger Allam as DI Fred Thursday. ITV

Returning for season 9 will be Anton Lesser (Reginald Bright), Sean Rigby (Jim Strange), James Bradshaw (Dr Max DeBryn), Caroline O'Neill (Winifred Thursday), Sara Vickers (Joan Thursday) and other fan favourites as the detective drama comes to a close.

Endeavour returns to ITV1 soon.

