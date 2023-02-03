The fourth season of the ITV show will see another line-up of celebrity duos head off on an "emotional voyage of discovery" as they dig into their pasts.

There's a mini Line of Duty reunion coming to ITV1 this year, although it's less AC-12 and more 23andMe this time, as Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrissey take part in DNA Journey.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Dunbar said that he went to Dublin with Morrissey to film their episode.

"Neil and I have just done an episode of [DNA Journey] and it was really enjoyable," he said. "Really enjoyable, travelling around, finding out about our relatives. Especially for Neil, his relatives are in various parts of Ireland. So that's going to be another interesting programme."

Season 4 will also see Hugh Bonneville team up with John Bishop to look into their families' histories, while Alex Brooker and Johnny Vegas receive the DNA treatment and Oti and Motsi Mabuse look into their ancestral roots.

ITV has also teased that the new episodes will see the celebrities come "face to face with living relatives they never before knew existing", as the show uses cutting edge technology and genealogy to look into their bloodlines.

Speaking about the new season, ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: "DNA Journey delves deep into the celebrity’s family history and has unearthed some astonishing revelations over the last few years.

"It’s great to see these famous faces sharing their journey with each other and we’ve got another great line-up with some more fascinating surprises."

Motsi and Oti Mabuse will also take part in season 4. Photo by Mathis Wienand/WireImage

The documentary series first aired in 2019 with Ant and Dec's DNA Journey, a two-parter featuring the presenting duo, before expanding to feature the likes of Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Martin and Roman Kemp, and Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

Season 3, which aired last year, saw The Chase's Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace team up to unearth their histories as well as Dancing on Ice's Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Gavin & Stacey's Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb.

DNA Journey airs on ITV1 and ITVX later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

